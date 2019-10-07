|
Les news du 7 Octobre 2019
News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2019 Ultha - Dreadful Fate - Artillery - Runemagick
|»
|ULTHA (Black Metal Orthodoxe Atmosphérique) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Belong qui sortira à la fin du mois via Vendetta Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :
1. No Fire, Only Smoke
2. Constructs Of Separation
|
|»
|DREADFUL FATE (Thrash/Death Old-School) sortira pour la fin de l'année via I Hate Records un EP intitulé Bringer Of Damnation. En attendant d'en savoir un premier extrait est déjà disponible ici :
|
|»
|ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal) en deuil ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer le décès de son guitariste et fondateur Morten Stützer à l'âge de 57 ans. Le communiqué officiel est à lire ici :
Dear loyal friends and fans,
It is with a heavy heart, a great deal of shock and a lot of disbelief that we have inform you that founding member, friend - and brother, Morten Stützer, no longer is with us. He passed away at the way-too-early age of 57 on the evening of October 2nd. He was surrounded by his family.
We are absolutely devastated. Morten’s contributions to the band has been invaluable. Besides his incredible musicianship, Morten’s knowledge on so many aspects of life as well as his witty way of being will be so sorely missed.
One thing that is not to forgotten however, is the legacy that Morten has left behind in this world.
Morten’s contributions and work in music has brought so much joy and entertainment to so many people throughout the world - and will continue to do so for generations to come. In this fact, we find a great deal of comfort.
Needless to say, this will NOT be the end of ARTILLERY. In Morten’s spirit, and as an ode to Morten, Artillery will soldier on.
Morten will be missed, but never forgotten.
Good bye, Morten.
|
|»
|Intitulé Into Desolate Realms, le nouvel album de RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal) sortira le 25 octobre sur High Roller Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Opening Of Dead Gates" :
01. Remnants Of The Old
02. Into Desolate Realms
03. The Opening Of Dead Gates
04. Sorceress Reburned
05. Decay To Nothing
06. In The Sign Of The Dragon Star
07. Necromancer Of The Red Sun (Bandcamp)
08. After The Sepulchral Lava
09. Requiem Beyond The Stars
10. Wolves Of Nocturnal Light
11. Ash And Silence
|
