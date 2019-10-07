chargement...

Magrudergrind
 Magrudergrind - Magrudergrind (C)
Par dantefever		   
Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau)
 Live Report - South Trooper... (D)
Par MoM		   
Enthroned
 Enthroned - Cold Black Suns (C)
Par fufupue		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Panzer Division Ma... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol - To Bathe From The... (C)
Par fufupue		   
Urn
 Urn - Iron Will Of Power (C)
Par Keyser		   
Disillusion
 Disillusion - Back to Times... (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Bethlehem
 Bethlehem - Lebe Dich Leer (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 4 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 4 Octobre 2019 ... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Abysmal Grief
 Abysmal Grief - Blasphema S... (C)
Par dantefever		   
BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de...
 BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de... - (D)
Par fufupue		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - The Harvest (C)
Par Mitch		   
Borknagar
 Borknagar - The Olden Domain (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Hacked To Death (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bastard Grave
 Bastard Grave - What Lies B... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance (C)
Par Ander		   
Origin
 Origin - Omnipresent (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   

Les news du 7 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2019 Ultha - Dreadful Fate - Artillery - Runemagick
»
(Lien direct)
ULTHA (Black Metal Orthodoxe Atmosphérique) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Belong qui sortira à la fin du mois via Vendetta Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :

1. No Fire, Only Smoke
2. Constructs Of Separation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DREADFUL FATE (Thrash/Death Old-School) sortira pour la fin de l'année via I Hate Records un EP intitulé Bringer Of Damnation. En attendant d'en savoir un premier extrait est déjà disponible ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal) en deuil ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer le décès de son guitariste et fondateur Morten Stützer à l'âge de 57 ans. Le communiqué officiel est à lire ici :

Dear loyal friends and fans,

It is with a heavy heart, a great deal of shock and a lot of disbelief that we have inform you that founding member, friend - and brother, Morten Stützer, no longer is with us. He passed away at the way-too-early age of 57 on the evening of October 2nd. He was surrounded by his family.

We are absolutely devastated. Morten’s contributions to the band has been invaluable. Besides his incredible musicianship, Morten’s knowledge on so many aspects of life as well as his witty way of being will be so sorely missed.

One thing that is not to forgotten however, is the legacy that Morten has left behind in this world.

Morten’s contributions and work in music has brought so much joy and entertainment to so many people throughout the world - and will continue to do so for generations to come. In this fact, we find a great deal of comfort.

Needless to say, this will NOT be the end of ARTILLERY. In Morten’s spirit, and as an ode to Morten, Artillery will soldier on.

Morten will be missed, but never forgotten.

Good bye, Morten.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Into Desolate Realms, le nouvel album de RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal) sortira le 25 octobre sur High Roller Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "The Opening Of Dead Gates" :

01. Remnants Of The Old
02. Into Desolate Realms
03. The Opening Of Dead Gates
04. Sorceress Reburned
05. Decay To Nothing
06. In The Sign Of The Dragon Star
07. Necromancer Of The Red Sun (Bandcamp)
08. After The Sepulchral Lava
09. Requiem Beyond The Stars
10. Wolves Of Nocturnal Light
11. Ash And Silence

 Les news du
7 Octobre 2019
7 Octobre 2019
ZOMBIE RIOT

