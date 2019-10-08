Prévu pour le 31 octobre sur Memento Mori Records, le nouvel album d'ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) intitulé White-Eyed Trance se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un nouvel extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Eviscerated In The Howling Winds
02. Psychomanteum Immolation
03. White-Eyed Trance: Choronzonic Covenant
04. The Oak Spewed Foul Whispers
05. Ghostly Emanations In The Mortuary
06. Alucarda, The Daughter Of Darkness
07. White-Eyed Trance: Ensnared In Devilry
08. Skeletal Lifeforms
09. Souls Of Sacrifice (Devastation Cover)
SARTEGOS (Black/Death) sortira son premier album intitulé O Sangue Da Noite le 29 novembre sur I, Voidhanger Records et Blood Harvest Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sangue e Noite" :
01. Ventos (Prelúdio)
02. Sangue e Noite
03. Lajes em Tormento e Decadencia
04. Solpor dos Misterios
05. Jugular (Interlúdio)
06. Arquerio
07. As Devesas som dos Lobos
08. Baphomet no Rashulmat
09. Poáo e Serpe
10. Águas Negras (Final)
