Les news du 8 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 8 Octobre 2019 Into Coffin - Botanist - Ectoplasma - Sartegos
INTO COFFIN (Death/Doom) sortira prochainement via Terror From Hell Records son nouvel opus intitulé Unconquered Abysses, à une date encore inconnue pour l'instant. Plus d'infos bientôt ...

BOTANIST (Orthodox Green Metal) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Ecosystem prévu pour le 25 octobre via Aural Music. "Red Crown" se découvre ici :



 Les news du

Prévu pour le 31 octobre sur Memento Mori Records, le nouvel album d'ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) intitulé White-Eyed Trance se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un nouvel extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Eviscerated In The Howling Winds
02. Psychomanteum Immolation
03. White-Eyed Trance: Choronzonic Covenant
04. The Oak Spewed Foul Whispers
05. Ghostly Emanations In The Mortuary
06. Alucarda, The Daughter Of Darkness
07. White-Eyed Trance: Ensnared In Devilry
08. Skeletal Lifeforms
09. Souls Of Sacrifice (Devastation Cover)

 Les news du

SARTEGOS (Black/Death) sortira son premier album intitulé O Sangue Da Noite le 29 novembre sur I, Voidhanger Records et Blood Harvest Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Sangue e Noite" :

01. Ventos (Prelúdio)
02. Sangue e Noite
03. Lajes em Tormento e Decadencia
04. Solpor dos Misterios
05. Jugular (Interlúdio)
06. Arquerio
07. As Devesas som dos Lobos
08. Baphomet no Rashulmat
09. Poáo e Serpe
10. Águas Negras (Final)

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
8 Octobre 2019
