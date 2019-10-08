»

(Lien direct) ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) intitulé White-Eyed Trance se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un nouvel extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Eviscerated In The Howling Winds

02. Psychomanteum Immolation

03. White-Eyed Trance: Choronzonic Covenant

04. The Oak Spewed Foul Whispers

05. Ghostly Emanations In The Mortuary

06. Alucarda, The Daughter Of Darkness

07. White-Eyed Trance: Ensnared In Devilry

08. Skeletal Lifeforms

09. Souls Of Sacrifice (Devastation Cover)



