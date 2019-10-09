»

(Lien direct) NEAERA (Death Mélodique/Metalcore) va terminer sa campagne de réédition le 25 octobre via Metal Blade de tout son catalogue au format vinyle. C'est cette fois-ci au tour de Forging The Eclipse et Ours Is The Storm.



Forging The Eclipse



- 180g black vinyl

- white vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- black/white split vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

- white/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)





Ours Is The Storm



- 180 g black vinyl

- ice-blue black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- white vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- black-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

- grey-black marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)