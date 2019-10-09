»

(Lien direct) FYRHTU (Ambient/Folk) est le nom d'un nouveau projet américain réunissant des membres de Vastum, Hammers Of Misfortune et Cardinal Wyrm. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé No More Days In The Light le 8 novembre via Black Horizons Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :



01. Sun Ship, Night Sea

02. Some, They Walked So Softly

03. Cloak Of Fear

04. Men Come Hunting

05. Ritual

06. No More Days In The Light

07. Far Above, So Below



