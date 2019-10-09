|
Les news du 9 Octobre 2019
Les news du 9 Octobre 2019 hellfest - Gaerea - Angel Witch - Diabolic Night - Pénitence Onirique - Fyrhtu - Obscure - Aggressive Perfector - Neaera - Psychomancer - LvxCaelis - Front Beast - Tragedy in Hope - Iron Curtain - Ossuaire - Black Beast - Cirith Ungol - Shadow's Mortuary - In Sanity - Aegrus - Hellsodomy - Tragediens Trone
|GAEREA (Black Metal Puissant) va rentrer prochainement en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui sortira l'année prochaine via Season Of Mist. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
|ANGEL WITCH (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 7 novembre via Metal Blade. "Condemned" se découvre ci-dessous :
|DIABOLIC NIGHT (Black/Speed) sortira son premier album intitulé Beyond The Realm le 15 novembre via High Roller Records et Mortal Rite Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Crescent Moon Rise" :
01. Towards Forgotten Paths
02. Sovereign Of Doom (Bandcamp)
03. Crescent Moon Rise
04. In Retribution
05. Beyond The Realm
06. Odyssey
07. Infernal Power
08. Reach For The Night
09. Descension Into Dying Spheres
|PÉNITENCE ONIRIQUE (Black Mystérieux) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Vestige qui sortira le 6 décembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Souveraineté Suprême" se découvre ici :
|FYRHTU (Ambient/Folk) est le nom d'un nouveau projet américain réunissant des membres de Vastum, Hammers Of Misfortune et Cardinal Wyrm. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé No More Days In The Light le 8 novembre via Black Horizons Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :
01. Sun Ship, Night Sea
02. Some, They Walked So Softly
03. Cloak Of Fear
04. Men Come Hunting
05. Ritual
06. No More Days In The Light
07. Far Above, So Below
|Le nouvel album des Espagnols d'OBSCURE (Death Metal) intitulé Darkness Must Prevail sortira le 5 novembre sur Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec la lyric-video du morceau-titre :
01. Curse Of My Race (YouTube)
02. Darkness Must Prevail
03. After Life
04. End Destination
05. Sunk Into Oblivion
06. Through Self-Repulsion
07. Into Utter Darkness
08. Blessing Of Malignancy
|AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy) a publié sur YouTube le titre "Into the Nightmare" extrait de son premier full-length Havoc at the Midnight Hour à venir le 22 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Onward to the Cemetery
2. Chains of Black Wrath
3. Turbo Evil
4. Devil's Bastard
5. Into the Nightmare
6. Vengeful One
7. Devil's Bastard
8. Seven Gates
|NEAERA (Death Mélodique/Metalcore) va terminer sa campagne de réédition le 25 octobre via Metal Blade de tout son catalogue au format vinyle. C'est cette fois-ci au tour de Forging The Eclipse et Ours Is The Storm.
Forging The Eclipse
- 180g black vinyl
- white vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- black/white split vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- white/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)
Ours Is The Storm
- 180 g black vinyl
- ice-blue black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- white vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- black-white splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)
- grey-black marbled (ltd. 100 - US-exclusive)
|PSYCHOMANCER (Death/Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Shards of the Hourglass le 31 octobre sur Orchestrated Misery Recordings. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
The Unsullied
Hell's Venom
Red Poetry
As Your Vital Signs Decline
Faded Scars Return to Bleed
The Castigator
Deto-Nation
Myrmidons
MK Ultra
Shards of the Hourglass
|LVXCAELIS (Black Metal, Chili) a posté le morceau "Throne of Doom" extrait de son nouvel album Maher Shalal Hash Baz à paraître le 31 octobre sur Lamech Records. Tracklist :
1. Beyond the Falling Stars
2. Fading into Golgotha
3. Throne of Doom
4. The Beginning Was the End
5. Kiss the Skull
6. Raising Above the Demiurge
7. Awakening the Final Chaos
|FRONT BEAST (Black Metal) sortira un nouveau EP intitulé Shadows le 15 novembre via Helldprod Records au format tape. Tracklist :
1. Satan
2. TakenToThe Abyss
3. Circle Of Dancing Shadows
4. Morbid Visions
5. Wolfs Howl
6. A Life Beyond
|TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Symphonic Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel EP Smile At Death le 22 novembre en auto-production. Du son sur Bandcamp.
|IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Wildlife" issu de son nouveau disque Danger Zone qui sortira le 13 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wildlife
2. Stormbound
3. RockSurvivor
4. Mad Dogs
5. Danger Zone
6. The Running Man
7. Rough Riders
8. Lonewolf
|OSSUAIRE (Black Metal, Québec) propose son nouvel album Derniers Chants en écoute intégrale ici. Ça sort le 15 octobre chez Sepulchral Productions.
|BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) a publié sur ce lien le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Nocturnal Bloodlust qui sortira le 8 novembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Prelude
2. Black Seremony
3. Riding on Wings of Death
4. Your Cold Grave
5. Words of Leviathan
6. Unholy One
7. Nocturnal Bloodlust
8. Fist of the Devil
9. Symbol for My Devotion
|CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain CD/DVD live I'm Alive avec le titre "Join The Legion" filmé au Up the Hammers Festival en Grèce. Sortie le 25 octobre chez Metal Blade. Les détails :
Track-listing 2CD/2DVD
CD 1:
- Live Audio from Up The Hammers Festival, May 27, 2017, Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece
CD2:
- Bonus Tracks - Hammer of Doom Festival - Nov 18, 2017, Posthalle, Würzburg, Germany
DVD 1:
- Up The Hammers Festival 2017 (Full live set)
- Hammer of Doom Festival 2018 (Full live set)
DVD 2:
- Documentary approx. 2:00:00
- Rock Hard Festival 2018 (Full live set): 00:57:34
- Rock Hard Interview: 00:10:48
|SHADOW'S MORTUARY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Kuoleman Portit le 30 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Sielun Tuhkaa
2. Ikisodan Hurmo
3. Riipus
4. Virran Viemä, Tulen Tuoma
5. Soihdunkantaja
6. Ruoska
7. Kuoleman Portit
8. Ouroboros
|IN SANITY (Melodic Death Metal) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Watermark" issu de son prochain opus Welcome To The Show à venir le 18 octobre chez Black Sunset/MDD.
|AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau longue-durée In Manus Satanas en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 11 octobre via Saturnal Records.
|HELLSODOMY (Blackened Death/Thrash, Turquie) sortira son nouvel opus Morbid Cult le 6 décembre sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Into Perversion
2. Endless Demise
3. Pestilence of Black Blood
4. Charged to Kill
5. From the Seed to the Grave
6. Hateclan
7. Divided Souls
8. Mortem in Comfort
9. Dazed Victims
10. Furious Chants
11. Souls Devoured
|TRAGEDIENS TRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 29 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Entrance
2. Cold Depths of Solitude
3. The Bornless One
4. Stygian Fluke
5. Erbrechen
6. Avgrunnsmarsj
7. Siphon Anima
