(Lien direct) LVXCAELIS (Black Metal, Chili) a posté le morceau "Throne of Doom" extrait de son nouvel album Maher Shalal Hash Baz à paraître le 31 octobre sur Lamech Records. Tracklist :



1. Beyond the Falling Stars

2. Fading into Golgotha

3. Throne of Doom

4. The Beginning Was the End

5. Kiss the Skull

6. Raising Above the Demiurge

7. Awakening the Final Chaos



