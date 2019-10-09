|
Les news du 9 Octobre 2019
Les news du 9 Octobre 2019 LvxCaelis - Front Beast - Tragedy in Hope - Iron Curtain - Ossuaire - Black Beast - Cirith Ungol - Shadow's Mortuary - In Sanity - Aegrus - Hellsodomy - Tragediens Trone
|LVXCAELIS (Black Metal, Chili) a posté le morceau "Throne of Doom" extrait de son nouvel album Maher Shalal Hash Baz à paraître le 31 octobre sur Lamech Records. Tracklist :
1. Beyond the Falling Stars
2. Fading into Golgotha
3. Throne of Doom
4. The Beginning Was the End
5. Kiss the Skull
6. Raising Above the Demiurge
7. Awakening the Final Chaos
|FRONT BEAST (Black Metal) sortira un nouveau EP intitulé Shadows le 15 novembre via Helldprod Records au format tape. Tracklist :
1. Satan
2. TakenToThe Abyss
3. Circle Of Dancing Shadows
4. Morbid Visions
5. Wolfs Howl
6. A Life Beyond
|TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Symphonic Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel EP Smile At Death le 22 novembre en auto-production. Du son sur Bandcamp.
|IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Wildlife" issu de son nouveau disque Danger Zone qui sortira le 13 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wildlife
2. Stormbound
3. RockSurvivor
4. Mad Dogs
5. Danger Zone
6. The Running Man
7. Rough Riders
8. Lonewolf
|OSSUAIRE (Black Metal, Québec) propose son nouvel album Derniers Chants en écoute intégrale ici. Ça sort le 15 octobre chez Sepulchral Productions.
|BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) a publié sur ce lien le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Nocturnal Bloodlust qui sortira le 8 novembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Prelude
2. Black Seremony
3. Riding on Wings of Death
4. Your Cold Grave
5. Words of Leviathan
6. Unholy One
7. Nocturnal Bloodlust
8. Fist of the Devil
9. Symbol for My Devotion
|CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain CD/DVD live I'm Alive avec le titre "Join The Legion" filmé au Up the Hammers Festival en Grèce. Sortie le 25 octobre chez Metal Blade. Les détails :
Track-listing 2CD/2DVD
CD 1:
- Live Audio from Up The Hammers Festival, May 27, 2017, Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece
CD2:
- Bonus Tracks - Hammer of Doom Festival - Nov 18, 2017, Posthalle, Würzburg, Germany
DVD 1:
- Up The Hammers Festival 2017 (Full live set)
- Hammer of Doom Festival 2018 (Full live set)
DVD 2:
- Documentary approx. 2:00:00
- Rock Hard Festival 2018 (Full live set): 00:57:34
- Rock Hard Interview: 00:10:48
|SHADOW'S MORTUARY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Kuoleman Portit le 30 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Sielun Tuhkaa
2. Ikisodan Hurmo
3. Riipus
4. Virran Viemä, Tulen Tuoma
5. Soihdunkantaja
6. Ruoska
7. Kuoleman Portit
8. Ouroboros
|IN SANITY (Melodic Death Metal) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Watermark" issu de son prochain opus Welcome To The Show à venir le 18 octobre chez Black Sunset/MDD.
|AEGRUS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau longue-durée In Manus Satanas en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 11 octobre via Saturnal Records.
|HELLSODOMY (Blackened Death/Thrash, Turquie) sortira son nouvel opus Morbid Cult le 65 décembre sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Into Perversion
2. Endless Demise
3. Pestilence of Black Blood
4. Charged to Kill
5. From the Seed to the Grave
6. Hateclan
7. Divided Souls
8. Mortem in Comfort
9. Dazed Victims
10. Furious Chants
11. Souls Devoured
|TRAGEDIENS TRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 29 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Entrance
2. Cold Depths of Solitude
3. The Bornless One
4. Stygian Fluke
5. Erbrechen
6. Avgrunnsmarsj
7. Siphon Anima
