(Lien direct) NIGHTBEARER (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Tales of Sorcery and Death le 13 décembre sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :



01. Beware the Necromancer

02. As Cold as Their Eyes

03. Lycantrophic Death Squad

04. Tales of Sorcery and Death

05. The Gods May Weep

06. All Men Must Die

07. Daggers in the Night

08. The Watcher Between the World

09. Vile Flame of Udun

10. The Dead Won't Sleep Forever



