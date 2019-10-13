Les news du 13 Octobre 2019
|Le festival IN THEATRUM DENONIUM qui reviendra à Denain le 7 mars 2020, vient d'annoncer la venue de CARPATHIAN FOREST. D'autres noms seront prochainement dévoilés ...
|NIGHTBEARER (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Tales of Sorcery and Death le 13 décembre sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. Beware the Necromancer
02. As Cold as Their Eyes
03. Lycantrophic Death Squad
04. Tales of Sorcery and Death
05. The Gods May Weep
06. All Men Must Die
07. Daggers in the Night
08. The Watcher Between the World
09. Vile Flame of Udun
10. The Dead Won't Sleep Forever
|HEAVING EARTH (Brutal Death) est actuellement en studio pour enregistrer son nouvel album. C'est Giulio Galati (Hideous Divinity, Mass Infection ...) qui se charge de la batterie au 16 Cellar Studio en Italie.
