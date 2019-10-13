chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
125 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
The Odious
 The Odious - Vesica Piscis (C)
Par Squalala		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Rare Field Ce... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Leprous
 Leprous - Pitfalls (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - In Manus Satanas (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2019... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2019... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Gruzja
 Gruzja - I Iść Dalej (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Hekatomb (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Chevalier
 Chevalier - Destiny Calls (C)
Par dantefever		   
Beorn's Hall
 Beorn's Hall - In His Grani... (C)
Par uruk		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Panzer Division Ma... (C)
Par Hallu		   

Les news du 13 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 13 Octobre 2019 IN THEATRUM DENONUM - Carpathian Forest - Nightbearer - Heaving Earth
»
(Lien direct)
Le festival IN THEATRUM DENONIUM qui reviendra à Denain le 7 mars 2020, vient d'annoncer la venue de CARPATHIAN FOREST. D'autres noms seront prochainement dévoilés ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTBEARER (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Tales of Sorcery and Death le 13 décembre sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. Beware the Necromancer
02. As Cold as Their Eyes
03. Lycantrophic Death Squad
04. Tales of Sorcery and Death
05. The Gods May Weep
06. All Men Must Die
07. Daggers in the Night
08. The Watcher Between the World
09. Vile Flame of Udun
10. The Dead Won't Sleep Forever

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEAVING EARTH (Brutal Death) est actuellement en studio pour enregistrer son nouvel album. C'est Giulio Galati (Hideous Divinity, Mass Infection ...) qui se charge de la batterie au 16 Cellar Studio en Italie.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
13 Octobre 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Uniform / The Body
 Uniform / The Body
Everything That Dies Someday Comes Back (Coll.)
2019 - Sacred Bones Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carpathian Forest
 Carpathian Forest
Black Metal - 1992 - Norvège		   
Heaving Earth
 Heaving Earth
Brutal Death - 2008 - République Tchèque		   
Uniform / The Body
Everything That Dies Someda...
Lire la chronique
Ossuaire
Premiers Chants
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Rare Field Ceiling
Lire la chronique
Aegrus
In Manus Satanas
Lire la chronique
Leprous
Pitfalls
Lire la chronique
Graveyard
Hold Back The Dawn
Lire la chronique
Bastard Grave
Diorama Of Human Suffering
Lire la chronique
Beorn's Hall
In His Granite Realm
Lire la chronique
Chevalier
Destiny Calls
Lire la chronique
IRON FLESH pour l'album "Forged Faith Bleeding"
Lire l'interview
Disillusion
The Liberation
Lire la chronique
Marduk
Panzer Division Marduk
Lire la chronique
Magrudergrind
Magrudergrind
Lire la chronique
Non Opus Dei
Głód
Lire la chronique
Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau)
Lire le podcast
Bethlehem
Lebe Dich Leer
Lire la chronique
Urn
Iron Will Of Power
Lire la chronique
The Negative Bias
Narcissus Rising
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Grief
Blasphema Secta
Lire la chronique
Bastard Grave
What Lies Beyond
Lire la chronique
NONE # 1 - PATHOLOGY - Reborn to Kill
Lire le podcast
Sarcasm
Esoteric Tales Of The Unserene
Lire la chronique
The Smashing Pumpkins
Pisces Iscariot (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Iron Flesh
Forged Faith Bleeding
Lire la chronique
Elder
The Gold & Silver Sessions ...
Lire la chronique
Takafumi Matsubara
Strange, Beautiful and Fast
Lire la chronique
Desecravity
Anathema
Lire la chronique
Archgoat + Au Champ des Morts + Temple Of Baal
Lire le live report
Swarm
Anathema
Lire la chronique
Endseeker
The Harvest
Lire la chronique