THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal) sortira le 6 décembre via Season Of Mist un ultme EP intitulé The End, composé de morceaux inédits écrits en 1999. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Sorry
2. Someone Should Know (The Truth)
3. Kids
4. Raise
5. The End... Again
CTHONICA (Blackened Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Act II: The Lantern" tiré de son premier full-length Typhomanteia: Sacred Triarchy of Spiritual Putrefaction à venir le 25 octobre chez Clavis Secretorvm en collaboration avec Sentient Ruin et Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Act I: The Chalice
2. Act II: The Lantern
3. Act III: The Verb
4. Act IV: Nor the deadliest disease shall be
compared to this showcase of glory ...
5. Act V: …for the children of he who lurks beyond
shall not witness this showcase of glory…
6. Act VI: …not as those who served and preached in obeisance
7. Act VII: Ω De Derelictum Domum Sacrorum
