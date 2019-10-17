chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
135 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nuclear Assault
 Nuclear Assault - Out Of Order (C)
Par Globox666		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2019... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - Buried Deep I... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Hic Regnant Bor... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Odious Desce... (C)
Par Sim		   
Grima
 Grima - Will of the Primordial (C)
Par Solarian		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Debemur MoR... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Panzer Division Ma... (C)
Par doublecasque		   
Year of the Knife
 Year of the Knife - Ultimat... (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Aegrus
 Aegrus - In Manus Satanas (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Rare Field Ce... (C)
Par ellestin		   

Les news du 17 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 17 Octobre 2019 Hour Of Penance - Stormwarrior - Devangelic - The Old Dead Tree - Tan Kozh - Cthonica - Teitanblood - Bütcher
»
(Lien direct)
HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Misotheism qui sortira le 25 octobre via Agonia Records. "Blight And Conquer" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STORMWARRIOR (Power Metal) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Odin's Fire" issu du nouvel opus des Allemands, Norsemen, qui sort le 25 novembre chez Massacre Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVANGELIC (Death Brutal) vient de signer chez Willowtip Records qui sortira son prochain album au début de l'année prochaine. Affaire à suivre, donc !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal) sortira le 6 décembre via Season Of Mist un ultme EP intitulé The End, composé de morceaux inédits écrits en 1999. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Sorry
2. Someone Should Know (The Truth)
3. Kids
4. Raise
5. The End... Again

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TAN KOZH (Pagan Black Metal) a publié le morceau "Troisième Fonction" extrait de son premier longue-durée Lignages Oubliés qui sortira le 15 novembre sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Troisième Fonction
2. De Brest à Brest-Litovsk
3. Ecce Homo
4. ... Et la Haine nous sauvera tous
5. Sacrifice
6. Équinoxe
7. Interlude
8. Viens à moi
9. Imprécation
10. A la Gloire d’Indra

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CTHONICA (Blackened Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Act II: The Lantern" tiré de son premier full-length Typhomanteia: Sacred Triarchy of Spiritual Putrefaction à venir le 25 octobre chez Clavis Secretorvm en collaboration avec Sentient Ruin et Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Act I: The Chalice
2. Act II: The Lantern
3. Act III: The Verb
4. Act IV: Nor the deadliest disease shall be
compared to this showcase of glory ...
5. Act V: …for the children of he who lurks beyond
shall not witness this showcase of glory…
6. Act VI: …not as those who served and preached in obeisance
7. Act VII: Ω De Derelictum Domum Sacrorum		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est demain que sort le nouveau TEITANBLOOD (Black/Death), The Baneful Choir, via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Tracklist :

1. Rapture Below
2. Black Vertebrae
3. Leprous Fire
4. Ungodly Others
5. Inhuman Utterings
6. Insight
7. Of the Mad Men
8. The Baneful Choir
9. Sunken Stars
10. Verdict of the Dead
11. Charnel Above		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BÜTCHER (Speed Metal) sortira son nouvel album 666 Goats Carry My Chariot le 31 janvier 2020 sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Inauguration of Steele
2. Iron Bitch
3. 45 RPM Metal
4. Metallström/Face the Bütcher
5. Sentinels of Dethe
6. 666 Goats Carry My Chariot
7. Viking Funeral
8. Brazen Serpent
9. Exaltation of Sulphur		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
17 Octobre 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
17/10/2019 17:21
Toujours aussi creux HoP. Pour le coup leurs copains de HD (que je n'aime pas non plus plus que ça pourtant) m'ont un peu plus enthousiasmé avec leur nouvel extrait.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit
Buried Deep In A Bottomless Grave
2019 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Devangelic
 Devangelic
Death Brutal - 2012 - Italie		   
Hour Of Penance
 Hour Of Penance
Death Metal - 1999 - Italie		   
Stormwarrior
 Stormwarrior
Power Metal - 1998 - Allemagne		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood
Black / Death Metal - 2003 - Espagne		   
The Old Dead Tree
 The Old Dead Tree
Emo Death Metal - 1997 † 2017 - France		   
Witch Vomit
Buried Deep In A Bottomless...
Lire la chronique
Year of the Knife
Ultimate Aggression
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Assault
Out Of Order
Lire la chronique
Sühnopfer
Hic Regnant Borbonii Manes
Lire la chronique
Fluids
Exploitative Practices
Lire la chronique
Netherbird
Into The Vast Uncharted
Lire la chronique
Rank And Vile
Redistribution Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
FRENCH BLACK METAL : Un petit coup (et puis c'est tout)
Lire le podcast
10 MoM Challenge n°5 - Dix minutes pour parler de Death Metal
Lire le podcast
Uniform / The Body
Everything That Dies Someda...
Lire la chronique
Ossuaire
Premiers Chants
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Rare Field Ceiling
Lire la chronique
Aegrus
In Manus Satanas
Lire la chronique
Leprous
Pitfalls
Lire la chronique
Graveyard
Hold Back The Dawn
Lire la chronique
Bastard Grave
Diorama Of Human Suffering
Lire la chronique
Beorn's Hall
In His Granite Realm
Lire la chronique
Chevalier
Destiny Calls
Lire la chronique
IRON FLESH pour l'album "Forged Faith Bleeding"
Lire l'interview
Disillusion
The Liberation
Lire la chronique
Marduk
Panzer Division Marduk
Lire la chronique
Magrudergrind
Magrudergrind
Lire la chronique
Non Opus Dei
Głód
Lire la chronique
Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau)
Lire le podcast
Bethlehem
Lebe Dich Leer
Lire la chronique
Urn
Iron Will Of Power
Lire la chronique
The Negative Bias
Narcissus Rising
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Grief
Blasphema Secta
Lire la chronique
Bastard Grave
What Lies Beyond
Lire la chronique
NONE # 1 - PATHOLOGY - Reborn to Kill
Lire le podcast