(Lien direct) CTHONICA (Blackened Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Act II: The Lantern" tiré de son premier full-length Typhomanteia: Sacred Triarchy of Spiritual Putrefaction à venir le 25 octobre chez Clavis Secretorvm en collaboration avec Sentient Ruin et Caligari Records. Tracklist :



1. Act I: The Chalice

2. Act II: The Lantern

3. Act III: The Verb

4. Act IV: Nor the deadliest disease shall be

compared to this showcase of glory ...

5. Act V: …for the children of he who lurks beyond

shall not witness this showcase of glory…

6. Act VI: …not as those who served and preached in obeisance

7. Act VII: Ω De Derelictum Domum Sacrorum