SERPENS LUMINIS (Orthodox Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Bright Euphoria" tiré de son premier longue-durée du même nom qui sortira le 15 novembre chez Goathorned Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Dawn Fragrances [9:03]
2. Bright Euphoria [6:41]
3. A Wreathed Skull [11:25]
Y-INCISION (Death/Grind, USA) et TREASONIST (Death Metal, USA) vont collaborer sur un split intitulé Mechanical Perdition le 22 novembre via Horror Pain Gore Death. Les détails :
Y-INCISION
1. A + B Is To A As A Is To B
2. Lunaticus: A Vitruvian's Tale Signifying Nothing
3. Snowflake Tears As Lube
4. Bowie Was Right About Americans
5. This Ad Isn't Running Because It Includes An Image Or Video Depicting Excessive Skin Or Nudity
6. Leech Of Pity (Treasonist cover)
TREASONIST
7. Nothing Left In The Aftermath
8. Perpetual Greed
9. Chemically Silenced
10. Spiteful Tongues Condemn
11. Cranial Abandonment
12. Unleash The Beast
13. A Moment Is The Most You Can Expect From Perfection (Y-Incision cover)
GOATBLOOD (Black/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Apparition of Doomsday le 27 décembre sur Dunkelheit Produktionen. Du son ici. Tracklist :
1. Exodus (Intro)
2. Goat Order
3. Exclusion Prevails
4. Beach Of The Dead
5. Flood Of Roaches
6. Pork Puzzle
7. Chanfukka
8. Deportation Isle
9. Ram Of Nazareth
10. Miss Dead Body
11. Nekro Horny
12. Predators Of The Horn
13. When Human Descents
14. Redemption (Outro)
MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Sea of Trees" extrait de son premier full-length Where Light Comes to Die à venir le 15 novembre sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Prologi (Guidance)
2. Overture of the Lonely Journey
3. Lifeless Sculptures
4. Prologi (Faith)
5. Sea of Trees
6. Prologi (Damnation)
7. Transition of the Lightless Path
8. Where Light Comes to Die
9. Prologi (Desolation)
10. Chamber of Penance
