Les news du 19 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 19 Octobre 2019 Rage - Fit For An Autopsy - Lionheart - Mortuary - Israthoum - Serpens Luminis - Y-Incision - Treasonist - Goatblood - The Bleeding - Profane Order - Marras
»
(Lien direct)
RAGE (Heavy/Speed) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Wings Of Rage qui sortira le 10 janvier via Steamhammer/SPV. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. True
2. Let Them Rest In Peace
3. Chasing The Twilight Zone
4. Tomorrow
5. Wings Of Rage
6. Shadow Over Deadland (The Twilight Transition)
7. A Nameless Grave
8. Don’t Let Me Down
9. Shine A Light
10. HTTS 2.0
11. Blame It On The Truth
12. For Those Who Wish To Die

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY (Brutal Death(core)) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Sea Of Tragic Beasts prévu pour le 25 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "Shepherd" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIONHEART (Hardcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Valley Of Death prévu pour le 15 novembre via Arising Empire. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Valley Of Death
2. Burn
3. For The Record
4. Rock Bottom
5. When I Get Out
6. Born Feet First
7. Stories From The Gutter
8. Before I Wake
9. In My Skin
10. Dragging Heaven

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORTUARY (Death / Thrash) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Autophagous Reign qui sortira le 8 novembre via Xenokorp. "Delete / Replace" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISRATHOUM (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Arrows From Below le 13 décembre sur New Era Productions. Tracklist :

1. Litany of Spite
2. Bracu Magistrïs
3. Ascetic Temples
4. Laetetur Cor
5. Adlivun
6. Tuam Vocavit		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENS LUMINIS (Orthodox Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Bright Euphoria" tiré de son premier longue-durée du même nom qui sortira le 15 novembre chez Goathorned Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Dawn Fragrances [9:03]
2. Bright Euphoria [6:41]
3. A Wreathed Skull [11:25]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Y-INCISION (Death/Grind, USA) et TREASONIST (Death Metal, USA) vont collaborer sur un split intitulé Mechanical Perdition le 22 novembre via Horror Pain Gore Death. Les détails :

Y-INCISION
1. A + B Is To A As A Is To B
2. Lunaticus: A Vitruvian's Tale Signifying Nothing
3. Snowflake Tears As Lube
4. Bowie Was Right About Americans
5. This Ad Isn't Running Because It Includes An Image Or Video Depicting Excessive Skin Or Nudity
6. Leech Of Pity (Treasonist cover)

TREASONIST
7. Nothing Left In The Aftermath
8. Perpetual Greed
9. Chemically Silenced
10. Spiteful Tongues Condemn
11. Cranial Abandonment
12. Unleash The Beast
13. A Moment Is The Most You Can Expect From Perfection (Y-Incision cover)



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOATBLOOD (Black/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Apparition of Doomsday le 27 décembre sur Dunkelheit Produktionen. Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. Exodus (Intro)
2. Goat Order
3. Exclusion Prevails
4. Beach Of The Dead
5. Flood Of Roaches
6. Pork Puzzle
7. Chanfukka
8. Deportation Isle
9. Ram Of Nazareth
10. Miss Dead Body
11. Nekro Horny
12. Predators Of The Horn
13. When Human Descents
14. Redemption (Outro)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Morbid Prophecy chez World War Now Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANE ORDER (Black/Death, Canada) a sorti hier en CD son nouvel album Slave Morality via le label français Krucyator Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Sea of Trees" extrait de son premier full-length Where Light Comes to Die à venir le 15 novembre sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Prologi (Guidance)
2. Overture of the Lonely Journey
3. Lifeless Sculptures
4. Prologi (Faith)
5. Sea of Trees
6. Prologi (Damnation)
7. Transition of the Lightless Path
8. Where Light Comes to Die
9. Prologi (Desolation)
10. Chamber of Penance

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Octobre 2019

