VAMPYRIC BLOOD (Black Metal) s'apprête à sortir via Dark Adversary Records un nouveau EP intitulé Watching The Nights Rot In Eternal Melancholy. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Midnights In Satan's Mysteries" :
DREADFUL FATE (Thrash/Death Old-School) vient d'annoncer sa séparation avec effet immédiat. Pour rappel le groupe sortira un ultime EP (composé de trois morceaux inédits et deux enregistrés live), intitulé Bringer Of Damnation, courant novembre via I Hate Records, dont un premier extrait est ici disponible :
Le DARK HORSE FEST aura lieu à l'Espace B de Paris du 1er au 3 novembre plus 1 jour de closing le 8. On y retrouvera notamment Birds in Row, Coilguns, Nesseria et Lord Dying. Il s'agit d'un festival organisé par Kowa Booking et dédié aux différentes chapelles de musiques extrêmes autour du metal et du hardcore. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.
Un concours sera bientôt mis en place pour vous faire gagner un pass 4 jours. Gardez l'œil !
WAR DOGS (Epic Heavy Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie d'un premier longue-durée intitulé Die by My Sword le 9 janvier 2020. Tracklist :
01. Die by My Sword
02. Castle of Pain
03. Wings of Fire
04. Master of Revenge
05. Kill the Past
06. Ready to Strike
07. The Shark (ft. Bryan 'Hellroadie' Patrick)
08. The Lights are On (But Nobody's Home)
09. Gorgon Eyes
10. Wrath of Theseus
Par X-Death
Par gulo gulo
Par Un Chevelu
Par Sagamore
Par MoM
Par Solarian
Par Høsty
Par Sagamore
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Keyser