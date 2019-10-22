chargement...

Les news du 22 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2019 Israthoum - Igorrr - Vampyric Blood - Dreadful Fate - Suicide Silence - Ragnarok - Internal Bleeding - Dark Horse Fest - War Dogs - Tyrant Goatgaldrakona - Nova - Horrocious
»
(Lien direct)
ISRATHOUM (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Arrows From Below qui sortira le 13 décembre via New Era Productions. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Litany Of Spite
2. Bracu Magistrïs
3. Ascetic Temples
4. Laetetur Cor
5. Adlivun
6. Tuam Vocavit		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Spirituality & Distortion c'est le titre du prochain album d'IGORRR (Baroquecore) qui sortira l'année prochaine via Metal Blade. Plus de détails seront bientôt annoncés ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VAMPYRIC BLOOD (Black Metal) s'apprête à sortir via Dark Adversary Records un nouveau EP intitulé Watching The Nights Rot In Eternal Melancholy. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Midnights In Satan's Mysteries" :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DREADFUL FATE (Thrash/Death Old-School) vient d'annoncer sa séparation avec effet immédiat. Pour rappel le groupe sortira un ultime EP (composé de trois morceaux inédits et deux enregistrés live), intitulé Bringer Of Damnation, courant novembre via I Hate Records, dont un premier extrait est ici disponible :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUICIDE SILENCE (Deathcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Become The Hunter qui sortira début 2020 via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...

1. Meltdown
2. Two Steps
3. Feel Alive
4. Love Me To Death
5. In Hiding
6. Death’s Anxiety
7. Skin Tight
8. The Scythe
9. Serene Obscene
10. Disaster Valley
11. Become The Hunter		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RAGNAROK (Black Metal Brutal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Non Debellicata qui sortira le 15 novembre via Agonia Records. "Chapel Of Shadows" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) a recruté le chanteur Steve Worley (Sacrificial Slaughter) en remplacement de Joe Marchese qui a dû quitter le groupe pour obligations familiales.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le DARK HORSE FEST aura lieu à l'Espace B de Paris du 1er au 3 novembre plus 1 jour de closing le 8. On y retrouvera notamment Birds in Row, Coilguns, Nesseria et Lord Dying. Il s'agit d'un festival organisé par Kowa Booking et dédié aux différentes chapelles de musiques extrêmes autour du metal et du hardcore. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.

Un concours sera bientôt mis en place pour vous faire gagner un pass 4 jours. Gardez l'œil !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WAR DOGS (Epic Heavy Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie d'un premier longue-durée intitulé Die by My Sword le 9 janvier 2020. Tracklist :

01. Die by My Sword
02. Castle of Pain
03. Wings of Fire
04. Master of Revenge
05. Kill the Past
06. Ready to Strike
07. The Shark (ft. Bryan 'Hellroadie' Patrick)
08. The Lights are On (But Nobody's Home)
09. Gorgon Eyes
10. Wrath of Theseus

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TYRANT GOATGALDRAKONA (Death Metal) (Death Metal, Hongrie) propose son nouvel EP Marquis of Evil en écoute à cette adresse. Sortie le 25 octobre chez Blood Harvest Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOVA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Veniamo Dal Cielo le 13 décembre via Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF). Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Durezza e Ascetismo
2. Veniamo dal Cielo
3. In Lotta Elevata
4. Fregata Covadonga
5. Noi mai Vinti
6. La Guerra delle Ombre
7. Crudele Alba
8. Dio Del Ghiaccio e Del Lampo
9. Trovare Chiuso		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORROCIOUS (Black Metal, Turquie) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son premier full-length Depleted Light and the Death of Uniqueness qui sort le 25 octobre sur Osmose Productions.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
22 Octobre 2019

