(Lien direct) WAR DOGS (Epic Heavy Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie d'un premier longue-durée intitulé Die by My Sword le 9 janvier 2020. Tracklist :



01. Die by My Sword

02. Castle of Pain

03. Wings of Fire

04. Master of Revenge

05. Kill the Past

06. Ready to Strike

07. The Shark (ft. Bryan 'Hellroadie' Patrick)

08. The Lights are On (But Nobody's Home)

09. Gorgon Eyes

10. Wrath of Theseus



