Les news du 26 Octobre 2019
News
Les news du 26 Octobre 2019 DarkHorse Festival Paris 2019 - Possession - Spite - Venefixion - Possession - Forest Mysticism - Krypta Nicestwa - Soilwork - Xantam - Cthonica - Chained to the Dead - Second To Sun - Broken Spirit - Gaua - Street Lethal
|»
|Concours DARKHORSE FESTIVAL PARIS 2019 : en partenariat avec Kowa Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 1 pass 4 jours pour le festival qui aura lieu à Paris du 1er au 3 novembre 2019 à l'Espace B avec un after le 8. Cliquez ici pour les modalités.
|
|»
|POSSESSION (Black / Death Metal) et SPITE () sortiront le 29 novembre via Invictus Productions un split LP/CD intitulé Passio Christi Part I / Witch's Spell. La deuxième partie sera disponible via Iron Bonehead Productions.
|
|»
|POSSESSION (Black / Death Metal) et VENEFIXION (Death Metal) sortiront le 29 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions un split LP/CD intitulé Passio Christi Part II / Necrophagous Abandon. La première partie sera disponible via Invictus Productions.
|
|»
|FOREST MYSTICISM (Black Metal, Australie) et KRYPTA NICESTWA (Black Metal, Pologne) vont sortir un split intitulé Mirrors of Glaciated Earth le 15 novembre sur Nebular Carcoma. Les détails :
A1. Kyrpta Nicestwa - Wieczor
A2. Forest Mysticism - The Spirit Awoken
B1. Forest Mysticism - The Spirit Awoken (Raw Mix)
B2. Krypta Nicestwa - Wieczor (Raw Mix)
|
|»
|SOILWORK (Death mélodique moderne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Feverish" et disponible uniquement en format digital. Il se découvre ici :
|
|»
|XANTAM (Black/Death, one-man band, USA) sortira son premier EP Altered State le 13 décembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :
1. Starlight Oblivion
2. Pseudogods
3. Altered State
4. Devolution
|
|»
|CTHONICA (Blackened Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) offre son premier full-length Typhomanteia: Sacred Triarchy of Spiritual Putrefaction en écoute intégrale sur Soundcloud. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Clavis Secretorvm, Sentient Ruin et Caligari Records.
|
|»
|CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) est de retour sur Horror Pain Gore Death pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée A Gruesome Encounter le 29 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Beheaded By Berryman
2. Are You In The House Alone?
3. A Graveyard Without Corpses
4. Teddy Tells Me To Kill
5. Tethered To Extinction
6. The Shunting
7. They Ooze
8. Head Not Found
9. What Lies Beneath The Gate
10. Butcher
11. Slaughtered In Their Sleeping Bags
12. No Time To Scream
13. Be Still (And Know That You're Dead)
14. You're No Saint
15. Pure As The Arctic Snow (Gwar cover)
|
|»
|SECOND TO SUN (Post-Black/Groove Metal, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Once Upon A Time In Russia" tiré de son nouvel album Legacy à venir le 7 novembre. Une version instrumental paraîtra le 16. Tracklist :
1 Devil
2 Confessional of the Black Penitent
3 Pages For A Manuscript (feat. WV)
4 Monster
5 No Need To Be Afraid Now
6 Once Upon A Time In Russia
7 Raida
8 Me Or Him 2020 (Bonus Track)
9 Virgo Mitt 2020 (Bonus Track)
|
|»
|BROKEN SPIRIT (Black Metal, Australie) va éditer sa compilation de démos Demo Collections 2012-2017 (2018) en double-vinyle via Goatowarex le 1er décembre. Tracklist :
1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV
5. Entrance
6. Fourth Reich
7. Rotting in Void
8. Weeping Black Evangelium
9. Bitterness Becomes the Virus
10. Manifest of Suicide
11. No One Will Remember You
12. Cultivation of Evil
13. Void Worshipping Psychosis
|
|»
|GAUA (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier full-length Feeble Psychotic Vortex (2018) au format tape le 15 novembre sur Nebular Carcoma. Tracklist :
1. Misfortune
2. Schlitze
3. Second Lament of a Star
4. Drink the Poetry of the Celtic Disciple [Vlad Tepes cover]
|
|»
|STREET LETHAL (Heavy/Speed, Espagne) rejoint Fighter Records pour la sortie de son premier album Welcome to the Row le 5 décembre. Tracklist :
1. Welcome to the Row
2. Roll Racing
3. Searching the Wild
4. Rulers of the Underworld
5. Tyrants
6. Into Your Mind
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par LANGOUSTE
Par Solarian
Par Hallu
Par Scodrom
Par Scodrom
Par Scodrom
Par Solarian
Par Keyser
Par Solarian
Par fufupue