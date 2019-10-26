chargement...

Les news du 26 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 26 Octobre 2019 Possession - Spite - Venefixion - Possession - Forest Mysticism - Krypta Nicestwa - Soilwork - Xantam - Cthonica - Chained to the Dead - Second To Sun - Broken Spirit - Gaua - Street Lethal
»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSION (Black / Death Metal) et SPITE () sortiront le 29 novembre via Invictus Productions un split LP/CD intitulé Passio Christi Part I / Witch's Spell. La deuxième partie sera disponible via Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSION (Black / Death Metal) et VENEFIXION (Death Metal) sortiront le 29 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions un split LP/CD intitulé Passio Christi Part II / Necrophagous Abandon. La première partie sera disponible via Invictus Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FOREST MYSTICISM (Black Metal, Australie) et KRYPTA NICESTWA (Black Metal, Pologne) vont sortir un split intitulé Mirrors of Glaciated Earth le 15 novembre sur Nebular Carcoma. Les détails :

A1. Kyrpta Nicestwa - Wieczor
A2. Forest Mysticism - The Spirit Awoken
B1. Forest Mysticism - The Spirit Awoken (Raw Mix)
B2. Krypta Nicestwa - Wieczor (Raw Mix)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOILWORK (Death mélodique moderne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Feverish" et disponible uniquement en format digital. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
XANTAM (Black/Death, one-man band, USA) sortira son premier EP Altered State le 13 décembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. Starlight Oblivion
2. Pseudogods
3. Altered State
4. Devolution		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CTHONICA (Blackened Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) offre son premier full-length Typhomanteia: Sacred Triarchy of Spiritual Putrefaction en écoute intégrale sur Soundcloud. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Clavis Secretorvm, Sentient Ruin et Caligari Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) est de retour sur Horror Pain Gore Death pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée A Gruesome Encounter le 29 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Beheaded By Berryman
2. Are You In The House Alone?
3. A Graveyard Without Corpses
4. Teddy Tells Me To Kill
5. Tethered To Extinction
6. The Shunting
7. They Ooze
8. Head Not Found
9. What Lies Beneath The Gate
10. Butcher
11. Slaughtered In Their Sleeping Bags
12. No Time To Scream
13. Be Still (And Know That You're Dead)
14. You're No Saint
15. Pure As The Arctic Snow (Gwar cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SECOND TO SUN (Post-Black/Groove Metal, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Once Upon A Time In Russia" tiré de son nouvel album Legacy à venir le 7 novembre. Une version instrumental paraîtra le 16. Tracklist :

1 Devil
2 Confessional of the Black Penitent
3 Pages For A Manuscript (feat. WV)
4 Monster
5 No Need To Be Afraid Now
6 Once Upon A Time In Russia
7 Raida
8 Me Or Him 2020 (Bonus Track)
9 Virgo Mitt 2020 (Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BROKEN SPIRIT (Black Metal, Australie) va éditer sa compilation de démos Demo Collections 2012-2017 (2018) en double-vinyle via Goatowarex le 1er décembre. Tracklist :

1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV
5. Entrance
6. Fourth Reich
7. Rotting in Void
8. Weeping Black Evangelium
9. Bitterness Becomes the Virus
10. Manifest of Suicide
11. No One Will Remember You
12. Cultivation of Evil
13. Void Worshipping Psychosis		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GAUA (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier full-length Feeble Psychotic Vortex (2018) au format tape le 15 novembre sur Nebular Carcoma. Tracklist :

1. Misfortune
2. Schlitze
3. Second Lament of a Star
4. Drink the Poetry of the Celtic Disciple [Vlad Tepes cover]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STREET LETHAL (Heavy/Speed, Espagne) rejoint Fighter Records pour la sortie de son premier album Welcome to the Row le 5 décembre. Tracklist :

1. Welcome to the Row
2. Roll Racing
3. Searching the Wild
4. Rulers of the Underworld
5. Tyrants
6. Into Your Mind

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
26 Octobre 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
