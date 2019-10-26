»

(Lien direct) CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) est de retour sur Horror Pain Gore Death pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée A Gruesome Encounter le 29 novembre. Tracklist :



1. Beheaded By Berryman

2. Are You In The House Alone?

3. A Graveyard Without Corpses

4. Teddy Tells Me To Kill

5. Tethered To Extinction

6. The Shunting

7. They Ooze

8. Head Not Found

9. What Lies Beneath The Gate

10. Butcher

11. Slaughtered In Their Sleeping Bags

12. No Time To Scream

13. Be Still (And Know That You're Dead)

14. You're No Saint

15. Pure As The Arctic Snow (Gwar cover)



