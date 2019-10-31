REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galles) sortira son nouveau disque Youth in Ribbons le 20 janvier 2020 sur Inferna Profundus Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Menstruation
2. Ephebiphobia
3. Ephebophilic Wraith
4. Grave Lit Transmogrification
5. Ysgol
6. The Blood of Lady Tasker
7. The Bones of Lady Tasker
8. Taskermilward
9. The Incorporeal Hallways
10. Propagator of an Unspeakable Incestuous Coven
Le nouvel album de MAMIFFER (Post-Rock/Ambient/Experimental) intitulé The Brilliant Tabernacle sortira le 1er novembre sur Sige Records. Pour rappel, ce projet réuni notamment Faith Coloccia et Aaron Turner. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "To Receive" :
01. All That Is Beautiful (Bandcamp)
02. River Of Light (Bandcamp)
03. So That The Heart May Be Known
04. Two Hands Together
05. To Receive
06. Hymn Of Eros
07. To Be Seen
DVNE (Metal Progressif) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records. Le groupe prévoit la sortie de son deuxième album courant 2020. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours découvrir son premier album intitulé Asheran ci-dessous :
DVNE a écrit : "We are over the moon to announce that we have joined forces with Metal Blade Records. Working with such a legendary label and being among so many bands that have inspired us throughout the years is a huge honor.
Having just finished recording our next album, we are beyond thrilled on how far we've pushed our music and ourselves, and can't wait to unveil it to you all with the support of one of the most iconic record labels in heavy music."
