chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
151 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
False
 False - Portent (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Devourment
 Devourment - Obscene Majesty (C)
Par Ander		   
Sadistic Ritual
 Sadistic Ritual - Visionair... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Abraxas
 Abraxas - Damnation (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mgla
 Mgla - Age Of Excuse (C)
Par Solarian		   
Sons Of Rebellion Tour 2019
 Sons Of Rebellion Tour 2019... (R)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - Buried Deep I... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Runemagick
 Runemagick - Into Desolate ... (C)
Par zoltar		   

Les news du 31 Octobre 2019

News
Les news du 31 Octobre 2019 Revulsed - Vampire - Mayhem - Revenant Marquis - Orthodoxy - Havohej - Perihelion - Mara - Mamiffer - DVNE
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de REVULSED (Brutal Death Metal) aura pour titre Nefarious Devourment et sortira courant 2020 chez Everlasting Spew Records. L'artwork sera signé Aditia Wardhana. Découvrez ci-dessous un teaser.

»
(Lien direct)
VAMPIRE (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album à paraître l'année prochaine sur Century Media Records. Découvre ci-dessous le titre "Wiru Akka".

Black String a écrit : "The main ideas for ‘Wiru Akka’ came up after a glorious trip to Bergen, Norway two years ago when Hand of Doom and I went to see Master’s Hammer, Mayhem and a few other bands of historical importance. We decided to release ‘Wiru Akka’ as a preview from our upcoming third album as it carries the usual VAMPIRE trademarks: skull-crushing rhythm guitars and relentless drumming topped by sinister harmonies and vocals. We want to make clear that this is a quite hasty mix of the song. We intend to make the final mix of the album more majestic and underworldly – to be released next year."


»
(Lien direct)
Avis aux Parisiens (et aux autres également), Jorn "Necrobutcher" Stubberud le légendaire bassiste de MAYHEM (Legendary Black Metal) sera en rencontre/dédicace à Gibert Joseph le mardi 5 novembre à partir de 18 h, à l'occasion de la sortie du livre "Mayhem - The Death Archives"

https://www.facebook.com/events/gibert-joseph/rencontre-avec-j%C3%B8rn-necrobutcher-stubberud/937774893234879/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galles) sortira son nouveau disque Youth in Ribbons le 20 janvier 2020 sur Inferna Profundus Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Menstruation
2. Ephebiphobia
3. Ephebophilic Wraith
4. Grave Lit Transmogrification
5. Ysgol
6. The Blood of Lady Tasker
7. The Bones of Lady Tasker
8. Taskermilward
9. The Incorporeal Hallways
10. Propagator of an Unspeakable Incestuous Coven		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORTHODOXY (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne sur ce lien l'intégralité de son premier full-length Novus Lux Dominus qui sort aujourd'hui chez The Sinister Flame.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAVOHEJ (Experimental Black Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Table of Uncreation en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie le 15 novembre via Hells Headbangers.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERIHELION (Post-Metal/Post-Rock) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Agg qui sortira le 6 décembre en autoproduction. "Tavasszal A Vadak" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARA (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rök qui sortira le 29 novembre via Immortal Frost Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Bloodbound
2. RÖK
3. The Path
4. Eitr
5. Burial Mound

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de MAMIFFER (Post-Rock/Ambient/Experimental) intitulé The Brilliant Tabernacle sortira le 1er novembre sur Sige Records. Pour rappel, ce projet réuni notamment Faith Coloccia et Aaron Turner. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "To Receive" :

01. All That Is Beautiful (Bandcamp)
02. River Of Light (Bandcamp)
03. So That The Heart May Be Known
04. Two Hands Together
05. To Receive
06. Hymn Of Eros
07. To Be Seen

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DVNE (Metal Progressif) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records. Le groupe prévoit la sortie de son deuxième album courant 2020. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours découvrir son premier album intitulé Asheran ci-dessous :

DVNE a écrit : "We are over the moon to announce that we have joined forces with Metal Blade Records. Working with such a legendary label and being among so many bands that have inspired us throughout the years is a huge honor.
Having just finished recording our next album, we are beyond thrilled on how far we've pushed our music and ourselves, and can't wait to unveil it to you all with the support of one of the most iconic record labels in heavy music."

Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
31 Octobre 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
False
 False
Portent
2019 - Gilead Media		   
Gatecreeper
 Gatecreeper
Deserted
2019 - Relapse Records		   
Devourment
 Devourment
Obscene Majesty
2019 - Relapse Records		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair
Bus de Nuit (EP)
2019 - Spinefarm Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Mara
 Mara
Black Metal - 2010 - Suède		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem
Legendary Black Metal - 1984 - Norvège		   
Perihelion
 Perihelion
Post-Metal/Post-Rock - 2014 - Hongrie		   
Vampire
 Vampire
Death Metal - 2011 - Suède		   
Devourment
Obscene Majesty
Lire la chronique
Gatecreeper
Deserted
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair
Bus de Nuit (EP)
Lire la chronique
False
Portent
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Ritual
Visionaire Of Death
Lire la chronique
Dawn Of Disease
Procession Of Ghosts
Lire la chronique
Sons Of Rebellion Tour 2019
Dead Congregation + Deströy...
Lire le live report
Keys of Orthanc
A Battle in the Dark Lands ...
Lire la chronique
Patronymicon
Ushered Forth By Cloven Tongue
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Hallucinogen
Lire la chronique
Kyprian's Circle
Noitatulen Vartija (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperium Dekadenz
When We Are Forgotten
Lire la chronique
Formicarius
Rending The Veil Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
Mindforce
Excalibur
Lire la chronique
Shape Of Despair
Illusion's Play
Lire la chronique
Runemagick
Into Desolate Realms
Lire la chronique
Etrange
Etrange
Lire la chronique
Terror
Total Retaliation
Lire la chronique
Norrhem
Among The Ruins (EP)
Lire la chronique
Inclination
When Fear Turns To Confiden...
Lire la chronique
Numen
Iluntasuna Besarkatu Nuen B...
Lire la chronique
Ehlder
Nordabetraktelse
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Silence Threads the Evening...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #25 - DEATH METAL et GROS CERVEAUX
Lire le podcast
Helloween
Helloween (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deathspell Omega
The Furnaces of Palingenesia
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Krallice
Lire la chronique
Noctem
The Black Consecration
Lire la chronique
Úlfarr
Hate & Terror - The Rise Of...
Lire la chronique
Bodyfarm
Dreadlord
Lire la chronique