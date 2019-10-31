Le nouvel album de REVULSED (Brutal Death Metal) aura pour titre Nefarious Devourment et sortira courant 2020 chez Everlasting Spew Records. L'artwork sera signé Aditia Wardhana. Découvrez ci-dessous un teaser.
VAMPIRE (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album à paraître l'année prochaine sur Century Media Records. Découvre ci-dessous le titre "Wiru Akka".
Black String a écrit : "The main ideas for ‘Wiru Akka’ came up after a glorious trip to Bergen, Norway two years ago when Hand of Doom and I went to see Master’s Hammer, Mayhem and a few other bands of historical importance. We decided to release ‘Wiru Akka’ as a preview from our upcoming third album as it carries the usual VAMPIRE trademarks: skull-crushing rhythm guitars and relentless drumming topped by sinister harmonies and vocals. We want to make clear that this is a quite hasty mix of the song. We intend to make the final mix of the album more majestic and underworldly – to be released next year."
Avis aux Parisiens (et aux autres également), Jorn "Necrobutcher" Stubberud le légendaire bassiste de MAYHEM (Legendary Black Metal) sera en rencontre/dédicace à Gibert Joseph le mardi 5 novembre à partir de 18 h, à l'occasion de la sortie du livre "Mayhem - The Death Archives"
REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galles) sortira son nouveau disque Youth in Ribbons le 20 janvier 2020 sur Inferna Profundus Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Menstruation
2. Ephebiphobia
3. Ephebophilic Wraith
4. Grave Lit Transmogrification
5. Ysgol
6. The Blood of Lady Tasker
7. The Bones of Lady Tasker
8. Taskermilward
9. The Incorporeal Hallways
10. Propagator of an Unspeakable Incestuous Coven
Le nouvel album de MAMIFFER (Post-Rock/Ambient/Experimental) intitulé The Brilliant Tabernacle sortira le 1er novembre sur Sige Records. Pour rappel, ce projet réuni notamment Faith Coloccia et Aaron Turner. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "To Receive" :
01. All That Is Beautiful (Bandcamp)
02. River Of Light (Bandcamp)
03. So That The Heart May Be Known
04. Two Hands Together
05. To Receive
06. Hymn Of Eros
07. To Be Seen
DVNE (Metal Progressif) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records. Le groupe prévoit la sortie de son deuxième album courant 2020. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours découvrir son premier album intitulé Asheran ci-dessous :
DVNE a écrit : "We are over the moon to announce that we have joined forces with Metal Blade Records. Working with such a legendary label and being among so many bands that have inspired us throughout the years is a huge honor.
Having just finished recording our next album, we are beyond thrilled on how far we've pushed our music and ourselves, and can't wait to unveil it to you all with the support of one of the most iconic record labels in heavy music."
