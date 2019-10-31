»

(Lien direct) DVNE (Metal Progressif) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records. Le groupe prévoit la sortie de son deuxième album courant 2020. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours découvrir son premier album intitulé Asheran ci-dessous :



DVNE a écrit : "We are over the moon to announce that we have joined forces with Metal Blade Records. Working with such a legendary label and being among so many bands that have inspired us throughout the years is a huge honor.

Having just finished recording our next album, we are beyond thrilled on how far we've pushed our music and ourselves, and can't wait to unveil it to you all with the support of one of the most iconic record labels in heavy music."



<a href="http://songs-of-arrakis.bandcamp.com/album/asheran">Asheran by DVNE</a>