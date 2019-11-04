INTO COFFIN (Death/Doom) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Unconquered Abysses qui sortira le 29 novembre via Terror From Hell Records. "Unconquered Light Of Nothingness" se découvre ici :
HOR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier album intitulé Exitium le 22 novembre via Sanit Mils Records. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "The Misanthrope" :
01. Birth Of Tragedy
02. The Misanthrope
03. Time (A Cold Shadow of Death)
04. Exitium (Pt.1 Mourning for Sun, Pt.2 Conquering Chaos)
VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal, Paraguay) vient de signer sur Transcending Obscurity Records pour la sortie de son deuxième album intitulé Abysmal Decay à paraître le décembre. Ci-dessous, un premier extrait :
01. Ancient Legion
02. The Art Of Perversion
03. Abysmal Decay
04. Isolation Room
05. Coronation Of Envy
06. Absence Of A God
07. Sweet Home Illusion
08. Obsidian Tears
09. My Dark Existence
10. Testimony Of Hate
SUN OF THE DYING (Death/Doom, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Earth Is Silent le 29 novembre sur Art Of Propaganda Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "When The Morning Came" :
01. The Earth Is Silent (Intro)
02. A Dying Light
03. A Cold Unnamed Fear
04. Orion
05. When The Morning Came
06. Monolith
07. White Skies And Grey Lands
