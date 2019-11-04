chargement...

Les news du 4 Novembre 2019

News
Acid Witch - Into Coffin - Emmure - Monolithe - HOR - Verthebral - Vadiat - Hellehond - Sun Of The Dying
»
(Lien direct)
ACID WITCH (Doom/death) a dévoilé un titre inédit à l'occasion d'Halloween intitulé "It's Halloween Night (The Witches' Jack-O-Lantern)". Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INTO COFFIN (Death/Doom) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Unconquered Abysses qui sortira le 29 novembre via Terror From Hell Records. "Unconquered Light Of Nothingness" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMMURE (Deathcore) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album qui sortira l'an prochain via SharpTone Records. "Pigs Ear" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONOLITHE (Doom/Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Okta Khora qui sortira le 31 janvier via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Onset Of The Eighth Cycle" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HOR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier album intitulé Exitium le 22 novembre via Sanit Mils Records. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "The Misanthrope" :

01. Birth Of Tragedy
02. The Misanthrope
03. Time (A Cold Shadow of Death)
04. Exitium (Pt.1 Mourning for Sun, Pt.2 Conquering Chaos)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal, Paraguay) vient de signer sur Transcending Obscurity Records pour la sortie de son deuxième album intitulé Abysmal Decay à paraître le décembre. Ci-dessous, un premier extrait :

01. Ancient Legion
02. The Art Of Perversion
03. Abysmal Decay
04. Isolation Room
05. Coronation Of Envy
06. Absence Of A God
07. Sweet Home Illusion
08. Obsidian Tears
09. My Dark Existence
10. Testimony Of Hate

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VADIAT (Death/Doom, USA) a mis à disposition l'intégralité de son premier EP intitulé Darkness Proceeds et disponible depuis le 31 octobre sur Bandcamp :

01. Quarter Moon Chaos
02. The Entity
03. Darkness Proceeds
04. Unearthed

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait du premier album de HELLEHOND (Black Metal) avec le titre "Over De Kling". Verslonden sortira le 6 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions.

01. Kardoes
02. Verslonden
03. Rattenmantel (Soundcloud)
04. Onbegraafbaar
05. Hamerslagen
06. Over De Kling
07. Kerkerlust

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUN OF THE DYING (Death/Doom, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Earth Is Silent le 29 novembre sur Art Of Propaganda Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "When The Morning Came" :

01. The Earth Is Silent (Intro)
02. A Dying Light
03. A Cold Unnamed Fear
04. Orion
05. When The Morning Came
06. Monolith
07. White Skies And Grey Lands

 Les news du
4 Novembre 2019
4 Novembre 2019

