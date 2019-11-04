»

(Lien direct) SUN OF THE DYING (Death/Doom, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Earth Is Silent le 29 novembre sur Art Of Propaganda Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "When The Morning Came" :



01. The Earth Is Silent (Intro)

02. A Dying Light

03. A Cold Unnamed Fear

04. Orion

05. When The Morning Came

06. Monolith

07. White Skies And Grey Lands



