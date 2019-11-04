Les news du 4 Novembre 2019 News Les news du 4 Novembre 2019 Verthebral - Vadiat - Hellehond - Sun Of The Dying » (Lien direct) VERTHEBRAL (Death Metal, Paraguay) vient de signer sur Transcending Obscurity Records pour la sortie de son deuxième album intitulé Abysmal Decay à paraître le décembre. Ci-dessous, un premier extrait :



01. Ancient Legion

02. The Art Of Perversion

03. Abysmal Decay

04. Isolation Room

05. Coronation Of Envy

06. Absence Of A God

07. Sweet Home Illusion

08. Obsidian Tears

09. My Dark Existence

10. Testimony Of Hate





» (Lien direct) VADIAT (Death/Doom, USA) a mis à disposition l'intégralité de son premier EP intitulé Darkness Proceeds et disponible depuis le 31 octobre sur Bandcamp :



01. Quarter Moon Chaos

02. The Entity

03. Darkness Proceeds

04. Unearthed



<a href="http://vadiat-us.bandcamp.com/album/darkness-proceeds-ep">Darkness Proceeds EP by VADIAT</a>

» (Lien direct) HELLEHOND (Black Metal) avec le titre "Over De Kling". Verslonden sortira le 6 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions.



01. Kardoes

02. Verslonden

03. Rattenmantel (Soundcloud)

04. Onbegraafbaar

05. Hamerslagen

06. Over De Kling

07. Kerkerlust





» (Lien direct) SUN OF THE DYING (Death/Doom, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Earth Is Silent le 29 novembre sur Art Of Propaganda Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "When The Morning Came" :



01. The Earth Is Silent (Intro)

02. A Dying Light

03. A Cold Unnamed Fear

04. Orion

05. When The Morning Came

06. Monolith

07. White Skies And Grey Lands





