104 visiteurs
Leprous
 Leprous - Pitfalls (C)
Par Mera		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Primitive ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Ossuarium
 Ossuarium - Living Tomb (C)
Par AxGxB		   
False
 False - Portent (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Nox Irae
 Nox Irae - Here The Dead Li... (C)
Par jeff48		   
Vananidr
 Vananidr - Vananidr (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Monvmentvm (C)
Par Solarian		   
Rings Of Saturn
 Rings Of Saturn - Gidim (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Devourment
 Devourment - Obscene Majesty (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Fetid
 Fetid - Steeping Corporeal ... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Sadistic Ritual
 Sadistic Ritual - Visionair... (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 5 Novembre 2019 Ulcerot - - Mayhem - Ragnarok - Mercyful Fate - King Diamond
La première démo du groupe ULCEROT (Death Metal, International), groupe dans lequel on retrovue des membres de Pissgrave (Tim Mellon), Undergang (David Mikkelsen) et Deiquisitor (Thomas Friis Jørgensen et Henrik B. Cristensen) vient de paraître chez Extremely Rotten Productions. Intitulée Necuratu - Demo 1 2019, celle-ci s’écoute intégralement ci-dessous.

01. Ashes In Excrement
02. Pulsating Putrescent Mist

Avis aux Toulonnais, le samedi 23 novembre 2019 aura lieu une conférence sur le Metal Chinois. Toutes les infos sont sur le lien suivant :

Avis aux Parisiens (et aux autres également), Jorn "Necrobutcher" Stubberud le légendaire bassiste de MAYHEM (Legendary Black Metal) sera en rencontre/dédicace à Gibert Joseph aujourd'hui de 18h à 19h, à l'occasion de la sortie du livre "Mayhem - The Death Archives"

RAGNAROK (Black Metal Brutal) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Non Debellicata qui sortira le 15 novembre via Agonia Records. "Non Debellicata" se découvre ici :

Timi Hansen, bassiste de MERCYFUL FATE (Heavy Metal) et ex-membre de KING DIAMOND (Heavy Metal) est décédé hier des suites d'un cancer.

King Diamond a écrit : I just found out that I lost one of my dearest friends, who has been fighting cancer for a long time, in such an incredibly brave way.
He was not just my roommate on the early Mercyful Fate tours, but he was always my favorite bass player of all times.
I was fortunate to have been able to visit him at his apartment with some other good friends, and we had a great afternoon that will never be forgotten.
When I last talked to Timi on the phone on October 24th, I could understand that things had gotten tougher than they ever were, and yet he said “we fight on”.
I feel so so sad for his entire family, you have my absolute deepest sympathy.

Rest in Peace my dear dear friend.
King
