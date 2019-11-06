|
Les news du 6 Novembre 2019
Les news du 6 Novembre 2019 Carcariass - Saracen - Riot City - Moonreich - Blaze Of Perdition - Fields of the Nephilim - The Bastard Within - Megaton Sword - Crusadist - Haunt - Enemy Awake - Beerzerker - Ashen Horde - Zifir - Black Beast - Fractal Universe - Tragedy in Hope - Lurker of Chalice - Arkona
|Le label Great Dane Records a annoncé la date de sortie du cinquième album de CARCARIASS (Techno-death). Planet Chaos sortira au début du mois de décembre.
|Les organisateurs du Pyrenean Warriors Open Air viennent d'annoncer les deux premiers noms de l'édition 2020 qui se tiendra une fois de plus à Torreilles, dans les Pyrénées-Orientales. Les amateurs de Heavy Metal pourront ainsi se délecter de SARACEN (Heavy Metal, UK) et RIOT CITY (Heavy Metal, Canada). Plus d'informations sur Facebook.
|MOONREICH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son EP Wormgod qui sortira le 22 novembre via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre. "Broken" (DEPECHE MODE cover) se découvre ici :
|THE BASTARD WITHIN (Grindcore, Italie/Suisse/USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Better Dead Than Friends le 24 décembre chez Immortal Souls Productions. Line up et tracklist :
CN Sid (Node, Conviction) - voice
Gianluca Sulpizio (Conviction) - guitar
Davide Stura (Any Face) - bass
Kevin Talley (Dying Fetus, Misery Index, etc.) - drums
1. Dead End
2. Loser Division (featuring Trevor from SADIST)
3. I Don't Give A Fuck (featuring Jason Netherton from MISERY INDEX, ASPHALT GRAVES)
4. Formless Mass (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
5. This Is A Fact
6. The solution (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
7. Varosha (featuring Stefania Minervino from TOO LATE, CAVE, SPOILED)
8. Worthless Existence (featuring Juri Bianchi from ADDICTION CREW, ANY FACE, HAYMA)
9. (Anti) Social Network
10. Cui Prodest?
11. Thinks
12. Better Dead Than Friends
13. Aware Of Slavery (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
14. Boredom
15. Shaman 3.0
16. Irrational Mania
17. Money For Rotting
18. Mankind
19. Pay
20. Affective Deficiency
21. If (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
22. Reset
|MEGATON SWORD (Heavy Metal, Suisse) propose son premier EP Niralet en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 8 novembre via Dying Victims Productions.
|CRUSADIST (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier full-length The Unholy Grail le 29 novembre. Tracklist :
1. For Blood and Conquest
2. The Unholy Grail
3. Tempered in Black Flame
4. A Moonlit Brigade
5. The Hammer at Dawn
6. Triumphant Through Torture
7. Beyond The Count of Grief
8. The Noble Savage
9. Only The Fearless Ride
|HAUNT (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Mind Freeze le 10 janvier sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Light The Beacon
2. Hearts On Fire
3. Mind Freeze
4. Divide And Conquer
5. Saviours Of Man
6. Fight Or Flight
7. Have No Fear
8. On The Stage
9. Voyager
|ENEMY AWAKE (Death/Thrash, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Expose of a Psychopath" issu de son premier longue-durée The Enemy sorti en avril.
|BEERZERKER (Death 'n Roll, Italie) vient de sortir un nouvel EP baptisé IED.
|ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP, Tintregen, le 15 décembre. Tracklist :
1. Roar of the Wyrm
2. The Entity
3. The Torture Cycle
4. Mourning Due
|ZIFIR (Black Metal, Turquie) sortira son nouveau disque Demoniac Ethics le 24 janvier chez Duplicate Records. Tracklist :
1. Sûr
2. Chants for Execution
3. Still Reigning
4. Empire of Worms
5. Gökyüzü Karanlık
6. An Eerie Moment
7. Chaos Clouds
8. Spirit of Goats
9. A Bleak Portrait
10. Ephemeral Idols
11. Insects as Messengers
|BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier full-length Nocturnal Bloodlust en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 8 novembre via Primitive Reaction.
|FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une vidéo live de "Fundamental Dividing Principle" filmée en avril dernier à Nilvange pour le release show du dernier opus des Français, Rhizomes of Insanity.
|TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Black Metal Symphonique, Russie) a dévoilé un nouveau single, "Pierce The Heavens", extrait de son prochain EP Smile At Death à venir le 22 novembre en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter ici. Tracklist :
Alone In The Woods
Smile At Death
Pierce The Heavens
Grim Love Story
|LURKER OF CHALICE (Black Metal/Ambient, USA) sortira une compilation de démos et d'inédits intitulée Tellurian Slaked Furnace le 1er mars 2020 sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. I
02. II
03. III
04. IV
05. V
06. VI
07. VII
08. VIII
09. IX
10. X
11. XI
12. XII
|Intitulé Age Of Capricorn, le nouvel album d'ARKONA (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira le 13 décembre via Debemur Morti Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Alone Among Wolves". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Stellar Inferno
02. Alone Among Wolves
03. Age Of Capricorn
04. Deathskull Mystherium
05. Towards The Dark
06. Grand Manifest Of Death
