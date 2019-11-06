»

(Lien direct) THE BASTARD WITHIN (Grindcore, Italie/Suisse/USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Better Dead Than Friends le 24 décembre chez Immortal Souls Productions. Line up et tracklist :



CN Sid (Node, Conviction) - voice

Gianluca Sulpizio (Conviction) - guitar

Davide Stura (Any Face) - bass

Kevin Talley (Dying Fetus, Misery Index, etc.) - drums



1. Dead End

2. Loser Division (featuring Trevor from SADIST)

3. I Don't Give A Fuck (featuring Jason Netherton from MISERY INDEX, ASPHALT GRAVES)

4. Formless Mass (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

5. This Is A Fact

6. The solution (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

7. Varosha (featuring Stefania Minervino from TOO LATE, CAVE, SPOILED)

8. Worthless Existence (featuring Juri Bianchi from ADDICTION CREW, ANY FACE, HAYMA)

9. (Anti) Social Network

10. Cui Prodest?

11. Thinks

12. Better Dead Than Friends

13. Aware Of Slavery (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

14. Boredom

15. Shaman 3.0

16. Irrational Mania

17. Money For Rotting

18. Mankind

19. Pay

20. Affective Deficiency

21. If (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

22. Reset



