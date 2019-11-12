DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Dwellers of Apocalypse le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. The March of Apocalypse
2. Rebellion
3. Council of Evil
4. Dwellers of Apocalypse
5. Human Relic (Gorement cover)
6. The Beginning of Chaos
7. Disciples of the Black Arts
8. The Last Call
9. Legions of Death
REMOTE (Post-Hardcore/Noise, France), POINT MORT (Post-Hardcore, France) et LLAMA/OLO (Noise avec le chanteur de Knut) seront en concert à Paris à l'Espace B ce samedi 16 novembre. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.
FLAMEKEEPER (Epic Heavy/Black Metal avec le chanteur-guitariste fondateur de Demonomancy, Italie) propose le titre "Nomads of a World Beyond" en écoute à cette adresse. Celui-ci est tiré du premier EP We Who Light the Fire à venir le 29 novembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Birth of a Tribe
2. Nomads of the World Beyond
3. Until This Earth Takes Me
4. We Who Light the Fire
5. Dead Sea Waters
6. Ancient Pride [Necromantia cover]
