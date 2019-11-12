»

(Lien direct) FLAMEKEEPER (Epic Heavy/Black Metal avec le chanteur-guitariste fondateur de Demonomancy, Italie) propose le titre "Nomads of a World Beyond" en écoute à cette adresse. Celui-ci est tiré du premier EP We Who Light the Fire à venir le 29 novembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Birth of a Tribe

2. Nomads of the World Beyond

3. Until This Earth Takes Me

4. We Who Light the Fire

5. Dead Sea Waters

6. Ancient Pride [Necromantia cover]