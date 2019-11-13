»

(Lien direct) WAR DOGS (Epic Heavy/Speed, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Shark" issu de son premier full-length Die by My Sword qui sortira le 9 janvier 2020 via Fighter Records. Le titre est un hommage à Mark Sheldon de Manilla Road récemment décédé et on y retrouve en guest le chanteur actuel des Américains, Bryan Patrick. Tracklist :



01. Die by My Sword

02. Castle of Pain

03. Wings of Fire

04. Master of Revenge

05. Kill the Past

06. Ready to Strike

07. The Shark (ft. Bryan 'Hellroadie' Patrick)

08. The Lights are On (But Nobody's Home)

09. Gorgon Eyes

10. Wrath of Theseus



