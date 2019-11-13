chargement...

Les news du 13 Novembre 2019

News
Les news du 13 Novembre 2019 Lions Metal Fest - Primordial - God Dethroned - Mithridatic - Remote - Point Mort - Llama/Olo - Negativa - War Dogs - Iron Curtain - Fuil Na Seanchoille - Unfathomable Ruination - Cianide
»
(Lien direct)
La quatrième édition du LIONS METAL FEST aura lieu le vendredi 5 et samedi 6 juin 2020, toujours à Montagny (69). Après PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk) et GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique), c'est au tour de MITHRIDATIC (Death/Black) d'être confirmé. D'autres groupes qui seront bientôt annoncés ... Tous les renseignements sont ici :

https://fr-fr.facebook.com/Lionsmetalfestival/
https://www.lionsmetalfestival.com/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REMOTE (Post-Hardcore/Noise, France), POINT MORT (Post-Hardcore, France) et LLAMA/OLO (Noise avec le chanteur de Knut) seront en concert à Paris à l'Espace B ce samedi 16 novembre. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVA (Black Metal, Espagne) va rééditer son EP 01 (2014) le 6 décembre chez Nebular Carcoma. Il sera remasterisé et au format vinyle. Tracklist :

1. III
2. IV
3. V
4. Parte Segunda [Atrabilis cover]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WAR DOGS (Epic Heavy/Speed, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Shark" issu de son premier full-length Die by My Sword qui sortira le 9 janvier 2020 via Fighter Records. Le titre est un hommage à Mark Sheldon de Manilla Road récemment décédé et on y retrouve en guest le chanteur actuel des Américains, Bryan Patrick. Tracklist :

01. Die by My Sword
02. Castle of Pain
03. Wings of Fire
04. Master of Revenge
05. Kill the Past
06. Ready to Strike
07. The Shark (ft. Bryan 'Hellroadie' Patrick)
08. The Lights are On (But Nobody's Home)
09. Gorgon Eyes
10. Wrath of Theseus

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Rock Survivor" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Danger Zone à paraître le 13 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Wildlife
2. Stormbound
3. RockSurvivor
4. Mad Dogs
5. Danger Zone
6. The Running Man
7. Rough Riders
8. Lonewolf

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FUIL NA SEANCHOILLE (Black Metal, Irlande) offre son nouvel opus en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. The Crossing sortira le 14 novembre chez Me Saco Un Ojo. Tracklist :

1. The Crossing [28:56]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le titre "Defy the Architect" extrait de son nouvel album Enraged and Unbound qui sort le 22 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. An Obsidian Perception
2. Enraged and Unbound
3. Codebreaker
4. Defy the Architect
5. A Prophetic Compulsion
6. Maniacal Disillusion
7. Fibres
8. Occulta Violentiam
9. Protoplasmic Imprisonment

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CIANIDE (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Unhumanized le 27 décembre sur Hells Headbangers. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Serpent's Wake
2. Unhumanized
3. Weapon of Curse
4. Traitors
5. Shadow of the Claw		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
13 Novembre 2019

