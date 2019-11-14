»

(Lien direct) ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "What Else Is There?", titre bonus figurant sur l'édition limitée de E. La parution de cette vidéo intervient dans le cadre de la reconduite de son contract avec Nuclear Blast Records :



Ivar Bjornson a écrit : "It is with great pleasure we re-sign our record deal with Nuclear Blast worldwide! We have been working together for more or less a decade, and it has been an individed positive experience. They have both the heart to grasp our musical visions, and the business-muscles to spread them out into the world. When you add personal friendships with the wonderful people in America, U.K. and Germany it is simply an ideal situation for us to be in. Onwards, forwards and in all directions!"



