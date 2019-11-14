|
Les news du 14 Novembre 2019
News
Les news du 14 Novembre 2019 Ofdrykkja - Vampyric Blood - Beneath The Massacre - Enslaved - Skullcrush - hellfest - Remote - Point Mort - Llama/Olo
|»
|OFDRYKKJA (Black dépressif urbain) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Gryningsvisor qui sortira le 29 novembre via AOP Records (ex Art Of Propaganda). "Swallowed By The Night" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|Découvrez ci-dessous l'intégralité de Watching The Nights Rot In Eternal Melancholy, nouvel EP de VAMPYRIC BLOOD (Black Metal, Australie) paru il y a quelques jours seulement chez Dark Adversary Records.
01. Ancient Worlds Awaken
02. Midnights In Satan's Mysteries
03. Watching The Nights Rot In Eternal Melancholy
|
|»
|BENEATH THE MASSACRE (Brutal Death Metal, Canada) vient de signer sur Century Media Records. Le groupe en a profité pour annoncer son retour avec un nouvel album intitulé Fearmonger prévu pour le 28 février.
BENEATH THE MASSACRE a écrit : "We are happy to announce we have signed with Century Media Records. It is truly an honour to work with such an iconic label in metal and couldn't have asked for a better place to call home for our next records. We cannot wait to unveil more details about the new album and share what we've been working on."
|
|»
|ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "What Else Is There?", titre bonus figurant sur l'édition limitée de E. La parution de cette vidéo intervient dans le cadre de la reconduite de son contract avec Nuclear Blast Records :
Ivar Bjornson a écrit : "It is with great pleasure we re-sign our record deal with Nuclear Blast worldwide! We have been working together for more or less a decade, and it has been an individed positive experience. They have both the heart to grasp our musical visions, and the business-muscles to spread them out into the world. When you add personal friendships with the wonderful people in America, U.K. and Germany it is simply an ideal situation for us to be in. Onwards, forwards and in all directions!"
|
|»
|SKULLCRUSH (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Archaic Towers Of Annihilation qui sortira le 13 décembre via Raw Skull Recordz. "Monumental Tomb" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|C'est le mercredi 27 novembre qu'ouvrira le HELLFEST CORNER à Paris, à l'adresse suivante : 37 rue Quincampoix - 75004 PARIS.
|
|»
|REMOTE (Post-Hardcore/Noise, France), POINT MORT (Post-Hardcore, France) et LLAMA/OLO (Noise avec le chanteur de Knut) seront en concert à Paris à l'Espace B ce samedi 16 novembre. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Solarian
Par andreas_hansen
Par InnerDam
Par Jean-Clint
Par grintold
Par Sakrifiss
Par DARKFACHOR
Par choochoo