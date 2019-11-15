chargement...

Les news du 15 Novembre 2019

News
Aseptic - Marras - Canyon of the Skull - Sijjin - Unbegotten - Vampyromorpha - Vaeok - Trajeto de Cabra - Mara
»
(Lien direct)
ASEPTIC (Death Metal, USA) propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son nouveau EP baptisé Cascading Fluids. Ce dernier est paru hier sur Bandcamp :

01. Intro
02. I Rot Away
03. Festering Orifices
04. Cascading Fluids
05. Addictive Reek

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier longue-durée Where Light Comes to Die en écoute sur YouTube. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Spread Evil Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CANYON OF THE SKULL (Instrumental Doom/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Sins of the Past en intégralité sur ce lien. Sortie le 20 novembre.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SIJJIN (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) distribue son premier EP Angel of the Eastern Gate en tape via Sepulchral Voice Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNBEGOTTEN (Black Metal, Espagne) va sortir le 6 décembre son premier longue-durée Manifestation (janvier 2019) au format cassette sur Nebular Carcoma. Tracklist :

1. Unbegotten
2. Memory / Misery
3. Ruined Existence, Cursed Heritage
4. If I Fall
5. Gradients of Infinity
6. Abysses of Existence
7. Dormancy		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VAMPYROMORPHA (Heavy/Doom, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Herzog le 29 novembre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

1. Darkness Whore
2. Deadlier Than Dracula
3. Cannibal Musical
4. The Thirtsy Dead
5. Waiting And Die
6. The Dead Walks Home Alone At Night
7. Witchlicker
8. Vampyromadness

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VAEOK (Black Metal avec des membres de Sargeist, Kult ov Azazel, Nightbringer, Adaestuo et Demoncy) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 7 janvier via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Terricula Nox
2. Atrox
3. Malaesthete
4. Souls Void		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAJETO DE CABRA (Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Scythe of Pestilence" tiré de son premier full-length Supreme Command of Satanic Will à venir le 13 décembre sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. In Fear Of Saturn
2. The Final Gate
3. Cursed Graves Of The Unanointed
4. Scythe Of Pestilence
5. Supreme Command Of Satanic Will
6. Blackened Hands Of The Impure
7. Heretic Terrorist		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARA (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Rök qui sortira le 29 novembre via Immortal Frost Productions. Le morceau titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
15 Novembre 2019

