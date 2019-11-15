»

(Lien direct) TRAJETO DE CABRA (Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne ici le titre "Scythe of Pestilence" tiré de son premier full-length Supreme Command of Satanic Will à venir le 13 décembre sur Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :



1. In Fear Of Saturn

2. The Final Gate

3. Cursed Graves Of The Unanointed

4. Scythe Of Pestilence

5. Supreme Command Of Satanic Will

6. Blackened Hands Of The Impure

7. Heretic Terrorist