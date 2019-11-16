|
Les news du 16 Novembre 2019
|SUICIDE SILENCE (Deathcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Become The Hunter qui sortira début 2020 via Nuclear Blast."Love Me To Death" se découvre ici :
|KVELERTAK (Necro n'roll) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Splid qui sortira le 14 février via Rise Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Rogaland
2. Crack Of Doom
3. Necrosoft
4. Discord
5. Fanden Ta Dette Hull!
6. Uglas Hegemoni
7. Bråtebrann
8. Tevling
9. Stevnemøte Med Satan
10. Delirium Tremens
11. Ved Bredden Av Nihi
|EKPYROSIS (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un titre inédit tiré de son Split avec CRYPTIC BROOD (Death/Doom, Allemagne) intitulé In The Grip Of Death qui sera disponible le 23 novembre via Necrotheism Productions. "The Abysmal Chapter" s'écoute ici :
|MISANTHROPE (Metal Extrême Avant-Gardiste et Inclassable, France) sortira sa nouvelle réalisation intitulée Bâtisseurs De Cathédrales : Les Fissures De l'Edifice qui sera disponible courant janvier via Holy Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt dévoilés ...
|REMOTE (Post-Hardcore/Noise, France), POINT MORT (Post-Hardcore, France) et LLAMA/OLO (Noise avec le chanteur de Knut) seront en concert à Paris à l'Espace B aujourd'hui. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.
|BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal avec des membres de Chaos Inception et Malignancy, USA) sortira son premier EP Lair of Xenolich début 2020 sur Lavadome Productions.
|TREASONIST (Death Metal, USA) et Y-INCISION (Death/Grind, USA) ont publié deux nouveaux titres de leur prochain split Mechanical Perdition qui sortira le 22 novembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Il s'agit de "Chemically Silenced" et "Bowie Was Right About Americans". Les détails :
Y-INCISION
1. A + B Is To A As A Is To B
2. Lunaticus: A Vitruvian's Tale Signifying Nothing
3. Snowflake Tears As Lube
4. Bowie Was Right About Americans
5. This Ad Isn't Running Because It Includes An Image Or Video Depicting Excessive Skin Or Nudity
6. Leech Of Pity (Treasonist cover)
TREASONIST
7. Nothing Left In The Aftermath
8. Perpetual Greed
9. Chemically Silenced
10. Spiteful Tongues Condemn
11. Cranial Abandonment
12. Unleash The Beast
13. A Moment Is The Most You Can Expect From Perfection (Y-Incision cover)
|SERPENS LUMINIS (Orthodox Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Bright Euphoria. Sortie hier via Goathorned Productions.
|IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) a posté sur ce lien le titre "Coven Maleficia" issu de la réédition de son premier full-length Glorious Impurity (2018, Vomit Records) qui paraîtra le 13 décembre (CD, tape) et le 31 janvier (LP) via Blood Harvest Records (CD, tape). Tracklist :
1. Our Crimson Madness
2. Coven Maleficia
3. Dismay
4. Beast And Serpent
5. Thy Temple Fire
6. Congress Cum Rampage
7. Pestilent Breath
8. Abhorrent Coffins
9. Closing Victory
|RAT KING (Experimental Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album Vicious Inhumanity le 17 janvier sur Within The Mind Records. Tracklist :
1. Matanza
2. Borratanico
3. Chaleco De Billetes
4. Soledad
5 In Quiet Sleep
6 Zero
7. Chanchito
8. Stranded
9. Rotting From Inside
|LOITS (Black Metal, Estonie) va rééditer ses deux premiers disques Ei kahetse midagi (2001) et Vere kutse kohustab (2004) en vinyle chez Nuclear War Now! Productions le 28 février 2020. Vous pouvez écouter les deux œuvres ici et là.
|NOVA (Black Metal, Italie) propose ici le titre "Noi mai Vinti" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Veniamo Dal Cielo à venir le 13 décembre via Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF). Tracklist :
1. Durezza e Ascetismo
2. Veniamo dal Cielo
3. In Lotta Elevata
4. Fregata Covadonga
5. Noi mai Vinti
6. La Guerra delle Ombre
7. Crudele Alba
8. Dio Del Ghiaccio e Del Lampo
9. Trovare Chiuso
|TAN KOZH (Pagan Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne à cette adresse l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Lignages Oubliés paru hier sur Antiq.
|SACRIFIZER (Speed Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau "Grim Torment" issu de la réédition vinyle de son premier EP La Mort Triomphante à venir le 1er décembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Winds of Transylvania (Intro)
2. The Grave of Nosferatu
3. By Fist, Leather and Steel
4. Blackfire Wytch
5. Massacrator (Midnight Ripping)
6. La mort triomphante
7. Night of the Razors
8. Grim Torment
9. Profane Forces
10. Morbid Envenomation
|NEFARIOUS DUSK (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier full-length The Wanderer of the Cold North le 30 novembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Hodbarrow
2. Millom
3. Helvellyn pt1
4. Helvellyn pt2
5. Swinside Stone Circle
6. Helvellyn pt3
7. Helvellyn pt4
8. Doll Tor
9. Duddon Estuary
10. Millom pt2
|WARSENAL (Thrash/Speed, Canada) offre ici en écoute son nouvel album Feast Your Eyes sorti hier sur Svart Records.
|DEPRESSED (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé plusieurs extraits de son prochain album Beyond The Putrid Fiction qui sortira le 22 novembre via Black Lion Records. Ils se découvrent ici :
