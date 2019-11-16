»

(Lien direct) TREASONIST (Death Metal, USA) et Y-INCISION (Death/Grind, USA) ont publié deux nouveaux titres de leur prochain split Mechanical Perdition qui sortira le 22 novembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Il s'agit de "Chemically Silenced" et "Bowie Was Right About Americans". Les détails :



Y-INCISION

1. A + B Is To A As A Is To B

2. Lunaticus: A Vitruvian's Tale Signifying Nothing

3. Snowflake Tears As Lube

4. Bowie Was Right About Americans

5. This Ad Isn't Running Because It Includes An Image Or Video Depicting Excessive Skin Or Nudity

6. Leech Of Pity (Treasonist cover)



TREASONIST

7. Nothing Left In The Aftermath

8. Perpetual Greed

9. Chemically Silenced

10. Spiteful Tongues Condemn

11. Cranial Abandonment

12. Unleash The Beast

13. A Moment Is The Most You Can Expect From Perfection (Y-Incision cover)