(Lien direct) DREADFUL FATE (Thrash/Death Old-School) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Bringer Of Damnation qui vient de sortir via I Hate Records. Il se découvre ici :



<a href="http://ihate.bandcamp.com/album/bringer-of-damnation">Bringer of Damnation by Dreadful Fate</a>