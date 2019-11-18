Les news du 18 Novembre 2019
|Le premier album de LACERATION (Death/Thrash, USA) aura pour titre Demise et sortira courant 2020 sur Rotted Life Records.
|DREADFUL FATE (Thrash/Death Old-School) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Bringer Of Damnation qui vient de sortir via I Hate Records. Il se découvre ici :
|RAGE (Heavy/Power, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Wings Of Rage qui sortira le 10 janvier via Steamhammer/SPV. "True" se découvre ci-dessous :
