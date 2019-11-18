chargement...

Meuchelmord
 Meuchelmord - Waffenträger (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Hidden ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Vastum
 Vastum - Orificial Purge (C)
Par BBB		   
Enthroned
 Enthroned - Cold Black Suns (C)
Par fufupue		   
Mindforce
 Mindforce - Excalibur (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Verdun
 Verdun - Astral Sabbath (C)
Par Hallu		   
Temple Of The Dog
 Temple Of The Dog - Temple ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Leprous
 Leprous - Pitfalls (C)
Par The Leper Af...		   
Witch Mountain
 Witch Mountain - Witch Moun... (C)
Par langoustator		   
Unfathomable Ruination
 Unfathomable Ruination - En... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 14 Novembre 2019
 Les news du 14 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Ander		   
Death
 Death - Leprosy (C)
Par Solarian		   
Osculum Infame
 Osculum Infame - Dor-Nu-Fau... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Finsterforst
 Finsterforst - #‎YØLØ (EP) (C)
Par dantefever		   
Negator
 Negator - Vnitas Pvritas Ex... (C)
Par fufupue		   

Les news du 18 Novembre 2019

News
Lions Metal Fest - Primordial - God Dethroned - Mithridatic - Mercyless - Fleshgod Apocalypse - Laceration - Dreadful Fate - Rage
»
(Lien direct)
La quatrième édition du LIONS METAL FEST aura lieu le vendredi 5 et samedi 6 juin 2020, toujours à Montagny (69). Après PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk) et GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique), FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal) et MITHRIDATIC (Death/Black) c'est au tour de MERCYLESS (Death Metal) d'être confirmé. D'autres groupes qui seront bientôt annoncés ... Tous les renseignements sont ici :

https://fr-fr.facebook.com/Lionsmetalfestival/
https://www.lionsmetalfestival.com/

https://fr-fr.facebook.com/Lionsmetalfestival/
https://www.lionsmetalfestival.com/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de LACERATION (Death/Thrash, USA) aura pour titre Demise et sortira courant 2020 sur Rotted Life Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DREADFUL FATE (Thrash/Death Old-School) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Bringer Of Damnation qui vient de sortir via I Hate Records. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RAGE (Heavy/Power, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Wings Of Rage qui sortira le 10 janvier via Steamhammer/SPV. "True" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
18 Novembre 2019

