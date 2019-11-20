|
Les news du 20 Novembre 2019
News
Les news du 20 Novembre 2019
|Triste nouvelle pour les fans de NECROMANTIA (Black Metal, Grèce) puisque l'on vient d'apprendre le décès de Baron Blood (basse et synthétiseur), l'un des membres fondateurs cet emblématique groupe originaire d'Athènes.
|
|»
|HEXEKRATION RITES (Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son EP Desekration Manifesto qui sortira ce vendredi via Atavism Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Ouverture
2. The Altar Of Madness
3. Necrotriumph
4. Blazing Purification
5. Ascension
|
|»
|CARONTE (Doom) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Wolves Of Thelema qui sortira le 7 décembre via Ván Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Wolves Of Thelema
2. 333
3. Hypnopyre
4. Queen Of The Sabbath
5. Amalantrah Sonata
6. Quantum Ecclesia
7. Black Hole Dawn
8. Starway To The Cosmic Fire
|
|»
|Sorti uniquement en cassette en 1993, le premier et unique album des Polonais de VEHEMENT THROWER (Death Metal, Pologne) intitulé I Come In Peace va être réédité début 2020 en CD et en LP par Nuclear War Now ! Productions. La version CD comprendra également les titres de la démo Worm datant de 1991.
01. Different States of Consciousness
02. Who Is Not With Us Is Against Us
03. Annihilated By The Minds
04. A Priest Or A Fascist
05. Unreality For Reality In My Eyes
06. Mother
07. Tiny Hare
08. Traitors Of Your Dreams
09. Who Will Be The Victim
10. I Come In Peace
11. Unwanted Child
12. V
13. Mother (Worm Demo (1991))
14. Ritual (Ceremony Of Treachery) (Worm Demo (1991))
15. Revelation (Worm Demo (1991))
16. Deliver (Worm Demo (1991))
17. Worm (Worm Demo (1991))
|
|»
|La troisième édition du NEVER SURRENDER FESTIVAL se tiendra à Berlin du 5 au 7 novembre 2020. Organisé par les labels Nuclear War Now ! Productions et Iron Bonehead Productions, cette troisième affiche verra se succéder 27 groupes issus de ces deux écuries :
Nuclear War Now ! Productions a écrit : Fresh on the bootheels of its successful second campaign in October 2019, the preparations for the next Never Surrender Festival are already well underway, and dates have been set for November 5th, 6th, and 7th, 2020 for the event’s return to Berlin, Germany. Nuclear War Now! and Iron Bonehead are once again conspiring to bring a lineup that represents the very best of each label’s roster. Twenty-seven bands are expected for the three-day festival, with a number of first-timers, as well as what promises to be a handful of welcome surprises. Beginning in December, the first wave of bands will be announced as they are confirmed, and tickets will be made available. With less than a year to go, now is the time to begin your plans to attend the year’s most important metal pilgrimage!
|
|»
|PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD de son nouvel album l'année prochaine.
|
|»
|HAUNT (Heavy Metal, USA) a dévoilé un clip pour "Mind Freeze" issu de son nouveau disque du même nom à venir le 10 janvier sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Light The Beacon
2. Hearts On Fire
3. Mind Freeze
4. Divide And Conquer
5. Saviours Of Man
6. Fight Or Flight
7. Have No Fear
8. On The Stage
9. Voyager
|
|»
|CARCARIASS (Technical Death Metal, France) vient de publier une vidéo pour le morceau "Letter From The Trenches" qui figurera sur le nouvel opus Planet Chaos dont la sortie est programmée pour le 6 décembre chez Great Dane Records.
|
|»
|ENVY (Screamo, Japon) a mis en ligne sur YouTube le titre "A Step in the Morning Glow" tiré du nouvel album The Fallen Crimson à paraître le 7 février 2020 via Pelagic Records.
|
|»
|REAPER (Black/Speed, Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length Unholy Nordic Noise le 31 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Hero of the Graveyard Flies
3. Severing Tentacles of Faith
4. Arctic Wrath - Blood and Bone
5. Order of the Beelzebub
6. Horn of Hades
7. The Birth of War
8. Surrender to the Void
9. This Crystal Hell
10. Ravenous Storm of Piss
11. De Krälande Maskarnas Kör
12. Outro
|
|»
|Intitulé The Palms Of Sorrowed Kings, le nouvel album d'OBSEQUIAE (Castle Metal) s'écoute en intégralité sur le site de Decibel Magazine. Celui-ci sortira le 22 novembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records.
01. L'autrier m'en aloie
02. Ceres In Emerald Streams
03. In The Garden Of Hyacinths
04. Palästinalied
05. The Palms Of Sorrowed Kings
06. Morrígan
07. Per tropo fede
08. Lone Isle
09. Asleep In The Bracken
10. Quant voi la flor novele
11. Emanations Before The Pythia
12. In hoc anni circulo
|
Toujours pas convaincu par le nouveau chanteur de CARCARIASS ...
|
20/11/2019 09:08