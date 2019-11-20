»

(Lien direct) NEVER SURRENDER FESTIVAL se tiendra à Berlin du 5 au 7 novembre 2020. Organisé par les labels Nuclear War Now ! Productions et Iron Bonehead Productions, cette troisième affiche verra se succéder 27 groupes issus de ces deux écuries :



Nuclear War Now ! Productions a écrit : Fresh on the bootheels of its successful second campaign in October 2019, the preparations for the next Never Surrender Festival are already well underway, and dates have been set for November 5th, 6th, and 7th, 2020 for the event’s return to Berlin, Germany. Nuclear War Now! and Iron Bonehead are once again conspiring to bring a lineup that represents the very best of each label’s roster. Twenty-seven bands are expected for the three-day festival, with a number of first-timers, as well as what promises to be a handful of welcome surprises. Beginning in December, the first wave of bands will be announced as they are confirmed, and tickets will be made available. With less than a year to go, now is the time to begin your plans to attend the year’s most important metal pilgrimage!