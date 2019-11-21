chargement...

Les news du 21 Novembre 2019 Deranged - Necrowretch - Schizogen - Cult of Fire - Israthoum - Aggressive Perfector - Unfathomable Ruination - Dråpsnatt - Needless - Worm
DERANGED (Death Metal, Suède) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer son prochain album, le premier avec le chanteur Johan Bergström (ex VISCERAL BLEEDING). La sortie est prévue au printemps via Agonia Records.		 Les news du

NECROWRETCH (Death Metal, France) fera son retour le 14 février 2020 sur Season Of Mist avec un nouvel album baptisé The Ones From Hell. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Luciferian Sovranty" :

 Les news du

Le deuxième album de SCHIZOGEN (Brutal Death Metal, Ukraine) aura pur titre Spawn Of Almighty Essence et sortira en février 2020 via Willowtip Records. L'artwork est signé Marco Hasmann. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Birth Of The Great Mass
02. Galaxies Systematic Infection
03. The Physical Essence Of The Devourer
04. Biological Damage Processes
05. Roots Of The New Civilization
06. The Genes Recoding
07. Last Stage Of Colonization
08. Cold Winds Of The New World…		 Les news du

CULT OF FIRE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) a dévoilé le titre "(Un)Clean" qui figurera sur le prochain double album Moksha / Nirvana à paraître en mars 2020.

 Les news du

ISRATHOUM (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose ici un extrait de son nouvel album Arrows From Below à venir le 13 décembre via New Era Productions. Il s'agit de "Laetetur Cor". Tracklist :

1. Litany of Spite
2. Bracu Magistrïs
3. Ascetic Temples
4. Laetetur Cor
5. Adlivun
6. Tuam Vocavit		 Les news du

AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) a posté sur ce lien l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Havoc at the Midnight Hour en écoute. Sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions.		 Les news du

UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death, Angleterre) offre son nouveau disque Enraged and Unbound en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Willowtip Records.		 Les news du

DRÅPSNATT (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) va rééditer ses albums l'année prochaine via Nordvis Produktion avec de nouveaux artworks. À commencer par le premier opus I denna skog (2009) qui sortira le 7 février.		 Les news du

NEEDLESS (Melodic Death Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "On a Journey's Sublunaris" tiré de son premier full-length Heresy sortie en juin dernier en auto-production.

 Les news du

WORM (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Gloomlord le 24 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Putrefying Swamp Mists at Dusk (Intro)
2. Rotting Spheres of Sentient Black
3. Apparitions of Gloom
4. Melting in the Necrosphere
5. Abysmal Dimensions

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
21 Novembre 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
21/11/2019 09:36
Très bon le NECROWRETCH, hâte d'écouter l'album ! Sourire

