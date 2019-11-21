DERANGED (Death Metal, Suède) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer son prochain album, le premier avec le chanteur Johan Bergström (ex VISCERAL BLEEDING). La sortie est prévue au printemps via Agonia Records.
NECROWRETCH (Death Metal, France) fera son retour le 14 février 2020 sur Season Of Mist avec un nouvel album baptisé The Ones From Hell. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Luciferian Sovranty" :
Le deuxième album de SCHIZOGEN (Brutal Death Metal, Ukraine) aura pur titre Spawn Of Almighty Essence et sortira en février 2020 via Willowtip Records. L'artwork est signé Marco Hasmann. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Birth Of The Great Mass
02. Galaxies Systematic Infection
03. The Physical Essence Of The Devourer
04. Biological Damage Processes
05. Roots Of The New Civilization
06. The Genes Recoding
07. Last Stage Of Colonization
08. Cold Winds Of The New World…
DRÅPSNATT (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) va rééditer ses albums l'année prochaine via Nordvis Produktion avec de nouveaux artworks. À commencer par le premier opus I denna skog (2009) qui sortira le 7 février.
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
21/11/2019 09:36