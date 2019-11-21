»

(Lien direct) SCHIZOGEN (Brutal Death Metal, Ukraine) aura pur titre Spawn Of Almighty Essence et sortira en février 2020 via Willowtip Records. L'artwork est signé Marco Hasmann. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Birth Of The Great Mass

02. Galaxies Systematic Infection

03. The Physical Essence Of The Devourer

04. Biological Damage Processes

05. Roots Of The New Civilization

06. The Genes Recoding

07. Last Stage Of Colonization

08. Cold Winds Of The New World…