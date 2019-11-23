chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
169 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Temple Of The Dog
 Temple Of The Dog - Temple ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Xoth
 Xoth - Interdimensional Inv... (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Les news du 23 Novembre 2019
 Les news du 23 Novembre 201... (N)
Par MoM		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Walls of Jericho (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Rorcal
 Rorcal - Muladona (C)
Par lkea		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - The Oblivious Lure (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Hidden ... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - The Baneful C... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Black Beast
 Black Beast - Nocturnal Blo... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Kalmah
 Kalmah - Palo (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Les news du 22 Novembre 2019
 Les news du 22 Novembre 201... (N)
Par lkea		   
Flesh of the Stars
 Flesh of the Stars - Mercy (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 23 Novembre 2019

News
Les news du 23 Novembre 2019 Odious Mortem - Nocturnal Depression - Zifir - Tragedy in Hope
»
(Lien direct)
ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) propose un deuxième extrait de son nouveau disque Synesthesia qui sort le 17 janvier chez Willowtip Records. Il s'agit de "Condemnation Foretold". Tracklist :

1. Dormant Retribution
2. Condemnation Foretold
3. Ruins of the Timeworn
4. Replenish the Earth
5. In Abominable Form
6. Eagle's Tower
7. Cave Dweller
8. Spirit Hole
9. Synchronicity
10. Dissonant Theology

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION (Depressive Black Metal, France) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Tides of Despair en intégralité. Sortie le 25 novembre via Sun & Moon Records. Tracklist :

1. Drowning Myself
2. Tides of Despair
3. Living in a Mass Grave
4. Solitude and Despair Again
5. Slit My Wrists
6. Farewell Letter
7. Muse of Suicide
8. Reveries

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZIFIR (Black Metal, Turquie) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "Chants for Execution" extrait de son nouvel album Demoniac Ethics à venir le 24 janvier sur Duplicate Records. Tracklist :

1. Sûr
2. Chants for Execution
3. Still Reigning
4. Empire of Worms
5. Gökyüzü Karanlık
6. An Eerie Moment
7. Chaos Clouds
8. Spirit of Goats
9. A Bleak Portrait
10. Ephemeral Idols
11. Insects as Messengers		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAGEDY IN HOPE (Symphonic Black Metal, Russie) vient de sortir un nouvel EP, Smile At Death. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
23 Novembre 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

MoM citer
MoM
23/11/2019 10:26
Ce Odious Mortem, mes aïeux. Je comprends pas comment on est passé d'un album qui était le haut du panier en terme de Brutal Tech à ça.
Comment KC Howard au jeu de batterie vif et précis en vient à faire quelque chose d'aussi mollasson.

Cruelle déception...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Rorcal
 Rorcal
Muladona
2019 - Hummus Records		   
PPCM #27 - Atheist, quand la Floride apporte le meilleur du Death Metal !
 PPCM #27 - Atheist, quand la Floride apporte le meilleur du Death Metal !
Novembre 2019		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Nocturnal Depression
 Nocturnal Depression
Black Metal en fin de dépression - 2004 - France		   
Odious Mortem
 Odious Mortem
Brutal death technique - 1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Zifir
 Zifir
2006 - Turquie		   
Rorcal
Muladona
Lire la chronique
PPCM #27 - Atheist, quand la Floride apporte le meilleur du Death Metal !
Lire le podcast
Blue Hummingbird on the Left
Atl Tlachinolli
Lire la chronique
Demiurgon
The Oblivious Lure
Lire la chronique
Helloween
Walls of Jericho
Lire la chronique
Black Beast
Nocturnal Bloodlust
Lire la chronique
Revel In Flesh
The Hour Of The Avenger
Lire la chronique
Teitanblood
The Baneful Choir
Lire la chronique
Tool
Fear Inoculum
Lire la chronique
Bloody Alchemy
Reign Of Apathy
Lire la chronique
Chthonic Deity
Reassembled In Pain (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Flesh of the Stars
Mercy
Lire la chronique
Meuchelmord
Waffenträger
Lire la chronique
Blood Incantation
Hidden History Of The Human...
Lire la chronique
EMPATH EUROPE - VOLUME 1
Devin Townsend + Haken
Lire le live report
Vastum
Orificial Purge
Lire la chronique
Verdun
Astral Sabbath
Lire la chronique
Unfathomable Ruination
Enraged & Unbound
Lire la chronique
Witch Mountain
Witch Mountain
Lire la chronique
Die Kunst Der Finsternis
Revenant in a Phantom World...
Lire la chronique
Opeth + The Vintage Caravan
Lire le live report
Negator
Vnitas Pvritas Existentia
Lire la chronique
Temple Of The Dog
Temple Of The Dog
Lire la chronique
Sammath
Across The Rhine Is Only Death
Lire la chronique
Denial Of God
The Hallow Mass
Lire la chronique
Terrorizer
Caustic Attack
Lire la chronique
PPCM #26 - TROIS SENSATIONS à écouter d'URGENCE
Lire le podcast
Ossuaire
Derniers Chants
Lire la chronique
Xoth
Interdimensional Invocations
Lire la chronique
Carcinoid
Metastatic Declination
Lire la chronique