(Lien direct) NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION (Depressive Black Metal, France) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Tides of Despair en intégralité. Sortie le 25 novembre via Sun & Moon Records. Tracklist :



1. Drowning Myself

2. Tides of Despair

3. Living in a Mass Grave

4. Solitude and Despair Again

5. Slit My Wrists

6. Farewell Letter

7. Muse of Suicide

8. Reveries




