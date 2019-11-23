ODIOUS MORTEM (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) propose un deuxième extrait de son nouveau disque Synesthesia qui sort le 17 janvier chez Willowtip Records. Il s'agit de "Condemnation Foretold". Tracklist :
1. Dormant Retribution
2. Condemnation Foretold
3. Ruins of the Timeworn
4. Replenish the Earth
5. In Abominable Form
6. Eagle's Tower
7. Cave Dweller
8. Spirit Hole
9. Synchronicity
10. Dissonant Theology
ZIFIR (Black Metal, Turquie) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "Chants for Execution" extrait de son nouvel album Demoniac Ethics à venir le 24 janvier sur Duplicate Records. Tracklist :
1. Sûr
2. Chants for Execution
3. Still Reigning
4. Empire of Worms
5. Gökyüzü Karanlık
6. An Eerie Moment
7. Chaos Clouds
8. Spirit of Goats
9. A Bleak Portrait
10. Ephemeral Idols
11. Insects as Messengers
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
23/11/2019 10:26
Comment KC Howard au jeu de batterie vif et précis en vient à faire quelque chose d'aussi mollasson.
Cruelle déception...