|
Les news du 26 Novembre 2019
News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2019 Devangelic - Abbath - Angelblast - Arkona - Daughters - Avslut - Bones - L'Homme Absurde - Blosse - Korpsesoturi
|»
|Willowtip Records vient d'annoncer que DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death Metal, Italie) serait de retour début 2020 avec son troisième album. Plus d'informations à venir prochainement.
|
|»
|Suite à l'annulation de sa tournée sud-américaine ABBATH (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer être entré en cure de désintoxication, via le communiqué suivant :
"Bergen, 25th of November 2019,
Outstriders,
Throughout life you’re dealt different decks of cards. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been given the opportunity to live my dream, which is writing music, putting out records and touring the world, playing to fans all over the globe. For the most part it has been a tremendous ride, but there’s also been moments where things have gone wrong. Most notably during the recent tour of South America, where we had to cancel shows in Argentina and Brazil.
It’s no secret that I’ve been battling addiction. I have now come to realize that it’s time to pick a fight with this demon. I’ve committed myself to a rehab program that’s going to help me get clean once and for all. I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle.
Due to my program, we need to cancel the December shows that we have scheduled with my other band, Bömbers. We do apologize to our fans that was looking forward to these shows. We will make it up to all of you, and we’re currently working on rescheduling these shows.
Right now I’m very much looking forward to be coming back clean, stronger and more focused and fired up than ever.
Europe and USA, you have been warned, we’ll hunt you down like a thunderstorm next year. Nothing is going to stop us.
Horns up!
Abbath"
|
|»
|Composé par des membres d'Excruciate, Ye Goat-Herd Gods et Darkened, ANGELBLAST (Black/Death, Suède) sortira son premier EP le mois prochain via Edged Circle Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Rotting Paradise et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un court teaser à découvrir ci-dessous. L'artwork est signé Juanjo Castellano Rosado.
|
|»
|Decibel Magazine propose de découvrir le morceau-titre du nouvel album d'ARKONA (Black Metal, Pologne) à paraître le 13 décembre sur Debemur Morti Productions. "Age Of Capricorn" s'écoute ici.
01. Stellar Inferno
02. Alone Among Wolves
03. Age Of Capricorn
04. Deathskull Mystherium
05. Towards The Dark
06. Grand Manifest Of Death
|
|»
|DAUGHTERS (Industrial Noise / Math Rock, USA) a publié la vidéo de "Guest House" réalisée par A.F. Cortes. Celle-ci est disponible ci-dessous. Le titre est tirée de l'album ou You Won't Get What You Want paru l'année dernière sur Ipecac Recordings.
|
|»
|AVSLUT (Black Metal, Suède) propose son nouvel opus Tyranni en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 29 novembre sur Osmose Productions.
|
|»
|BONES (Death/Crust, USA) a publié sur Bandcamp l'intégralité de son dernier album Diseased sorti en septembre chez Transcending Obscurity.
|
|»
|L'HOMME ABSURDE (Post-Black/Post-Rock, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Belong" qui figurera sur le disque du même nom à paraître le 17 janvier.
|
|»
|BLOSSE (Black Metal, Québec) offre son premier full-length Nocturne en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sorti uniquement au format numérique l'année dernière, il sera réédité en CD le 28 novembre via De Tenebrarum Principio, sous-label de Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF).
|
|»
|KORPSESOTURI (Death Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au printemps ou à l'été 2020. En attendant, le premier opus de 2018 du combo est en écoute sur Youtube.
|
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Jean-Clint a écrit : En espérant que ce nouveau DEVANGELIC soit moins insipide que les précédents ...
C'est vrai que c'est pas terrible, du brutal death très générique.
| citer
|
En espérant que ce nouveau DEVANGELIC soit moins insipide que les précédents ...
| citer
|
Lol! Ils doivent bien se marrer les gars d'Immortal...
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Abbath
Black Metal - 2015 - Norvège
|
|
|
|Arkona
Black metal destructeur et épique - 1993 - Pologne
|
|
|
|Avslut
Swedish Black Metal - 2016 - Suède
|
|
|
|Daughters
Industrial Noise / Math Rock - 2002 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Devangelic
Death Brutal - 2012 - Italie
|
|
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
26/11/2019 11:13
C'est vrai que c'est pas terrible, du brutal death très générique.
26/11/2019 09:46
26/11/2019 09:42