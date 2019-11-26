chargement...

Mortiferum
 Mortiferum - Disgorged From... (C)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2019
 Les news du 26 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Keyser		   
USE YOUR COLLUSION TOUR
 USE YOUR COLLUSION TOUR - D... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 25 Novembre 2019
 Les news du 25 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Dawn Ray'd + False
 Dawn Ray'd + False - (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Hidden ... (C)
Par Sim		   
Obsidian Dawn
 Obsidian Dawn - Echoes Of A... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Black Beast
 Black Beast - Nocturnal Blo... (C)
Par Rootsrundeep		   
Revel In Flesh
 Revel In Flesh - The Hour O... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Blue Hummingbird on the Left
 Blue Hummingbird on the Lef... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Rorcal
 Rorcal - Muladona (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Walls of Jericho (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Temple Of The Dog
 Temple Of The Dog - Temple ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Xoth
 Xoth - Interdimensional Inv... (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Les news du 23 Novembre 2019
 Les news du 23 Novembre 201... (N)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 26 Novembre 2019

News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2019 HELLFEST - Soupir Astral - Devangelic - Abbath - Angelblast - Arkona - Daughters - Avslut - Bones - L'Homme Absurde - Blosse - Korpsesoturi
»
(Lien direct)
L'édition 2020 du HELLFEST se tiendra du 19 au 21 juin à Clisson. Les organisateurs viennent d'en révéler toute l'affiche.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOUPIR ASTRAL (Black Metal Atmosphérique / Dépressif) vient de dévoiler le clip du morceau "Abandon" tiré de son opus L'Eternelle Traversée sorti fin 2016. Pour rappel son successeur est attendu pour l'année prochaine, affaire à suivre donc !

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Willowtip Records vient d'annoncer que DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death Metal, Italie) serait de retour début 2020 avec son troisième album. Plus d'informations à venir prochainement.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Suite à l'annulation de sa tournée sud-américaine ABBATH (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer être entré en cure de désintoxication, via le communiqué suivant :

"Bergen, 25th of November 2019,

Outstriders,

Throughout life you’re dealt different decks of cards. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been given the opportunity to live my dream, which is writing music, putting out records and touring the world, playing to fans all over the globe. For the most part it has been a tremendous ride, but there’s also been moments where things have gone wrong. Most notably during the recent tour of South America, where we had to cancel shows in Argentina and Brazil.

It’s no secret that I’ve been battling addiction. I have now come to realize that it’s time to pick a fight with this demon. I’ve committed myself to a rehab program that’s going to help me get clean once and for all. I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle.

Due to my program, we need to cancel the December shows that we have scheduled with my other band, Bömbers. We do apologize to our fans that was looking forward to these shows. We will make it up to all of you, and we’re currently working on rescheduling these shows.

Right now I’m very much looking forward to be coming back clean, stronger and more focused and fired up than ever.

Europe and USA, you have been warned, we’ll hunt you down like a thunderstorm next year. Nothing is going to stop us.

Horns up!
Abbath"		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Composé par des membres d'Excruciate, Ye Goat-Herd Gods et Darkened, ANGELBLAST (Black/Death, Suède) sortira son premier EP le mois prochain via Edged Circle Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Rotting Paradise et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un court teaser à découvrir ci-dessous. L'artwork est signé Juanjo Castellano Rosado.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Decibel Magazine propose de découvrir le morceau-titre du nouvel album d'ARKONA (Black Metal, Pologne) à paraître le 13 décembre sur Debemur Morti Productions. "Age Of Capricorn" s'écoute ici.

01. Stellar Inferno
02. Alone Among Wolves
03. Age Of Capricorn
04. Deathskull Mystherium
05. Towards The Dark
06. Grand Manifest Of Death		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DAUGHTERS (Industrial Noise / Math Rock, USA) a publié la vidéo de "Guest House" réalisée par A.F. Cortes. Celle-ci est disponible ci-dessous. Le titre est tirée de l'album ou You Won't Get What You Want paru l'année dernière sur Ipecac Recordings.

»
(Lien direct)
AVSLUT (Black Metal, Suède) propose son nouvel opus Tyranni en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 29 novembre sur Osmose Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BONES (Death/Crust, USA) a publié sur Bandcamp l'intégralité de son dernier album Diseased sorti en septembre chez Transcending Obscurity.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'HOMME ABSURDE (Post-Black/Post-Rock, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Belong" qui figurera sur le disque du même nom à paraître le 17 janvier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOSSE (Black Metal, Québec) offre son premier full-length Nocturne en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sorti uniquement au format numérique l'année dernière, il sera réédité en CD le 28 novembre via De Tenebrarum Principio, sous-label de Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KORPSESOTURI (Death Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au printemps ou à l'été 2020. En attendant, le premier opus de 2018 du combo est en écoute sur Youtube.

 Les news du
26 Novembre 2019
26 Novembre 2019

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
26/11/2019 11:13
Jean-Clint a écrit : En espérant que ce nouveau DEVANGELIC soit moins insipide que les précédents ...

C'est vrai que c'est pas terrible, du brutal death très générique.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
26/11/2019 09:46
En espérant que ce nouveau DEVANGELIC soit moins insipide que les précédents ...
DARKFACHOR citer
DARKFACHOR
26/11/2019 09:42
Lol! Ils doivent bien se marrer les gars d'Immortal...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
