ELDER a écrit : Elder 2020 - new lineup, new album!



Please meet Elder's new drummer, Georg Edert.



Georg is a friend of ours from years back - met while playing on tour in Europe - and in the past year he's been playing together with Nick and Mike to revive their old project Gold & Silver (also planning more music next year!). His drumming approach is informed by a host of styles new to the band, providing fresh and exciting impulses into our creative process while finishing work on album 5. We look forward to introducing our listeners to the new lineup at our shows in 2020!



On that note, we are happy to announce that we will be headed off to the studio next week to begin recording said album 5. Without revealing too much, it's easily the most ambitious musical journey we've ever conceived, and the writing process has been long, tedious, and ultimately rewarding. The cycle begins anew! - and we're ready to get cracking on the recording sessions.



As always, thanks for reading and listening!