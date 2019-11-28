chargement...

Les news du 28 Novembre 2019

News
Les news du 28 Novembre 2019 Daemoniac - AngelBlast - Tragediens Trone - The Bastard Within - Stargazer - Crest of Darkness - Annihilator
»
(Lien direct)
DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Dwellers of Apocalypse à paraître le 19 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The March of Apocalypse
2. Rebellion
3. Council of Evil
4. Dwellers of Apocalypse
5. Human Relic (Gorement cover)
6. The Beginning of Chaos
7. Disciples of the Black Arts
8. The Last Call
9. Legions of Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANGELBLAST (Death Metal, Suède avec des membres de Excruciate et Darkened) sortira son premier EP Rotting Paradise sur Edged Circle Productions le 20 décembre. Tracklist :

1. Rotting Paradise
2. Descending of the Immortals
3. Incarnation of the Fallen		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAGEDIENS TRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son premier full-length éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Osmose Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE BASTARD WITHIN (Grindcore, Italie/Suisse/USA avec notamment Kevin Talley à la batterie) a dévoilé deux morceaux de son premier album Better Dead Than Friends qui sort le 24 décembre via Immortal Souls Productions. Il s'agit de "Better Dead Than Friends" et "Aware of Slavery". Tracklist :

1. Dead End
2. Loser Division (featuring Trevor from SADIST)
3. I Don't Give A Fuck (featuring Jason Netherton from MISERY INDEX, ASPHALT GRAVES)
4. Formless Mass (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
5. This Is A Fact
6. The solution (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
7. Varosha (featuring Stefania Minervino from TOO LATE, CAVE, SPOILED)
8. Worthless Existence (featuring Juri Bianchi from ADDICTION CREW, ANY FACE, HAYMA)
9. (Anti) Social Network
10. Cui Prodest?
11. Thinks
12. Better Dead Than Friends
13. Aware Of Slavery (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
14. Boredom
15. Shaman 3.0
16. Irrational Mania
17. Money For Rotting
18. Mankind
19. Pay
20. Affective Deficiency
21. If (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)
22. Reset

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STARGAZER (Avant-garde Black/Death, Australie) va rééditer le 28 février sur Nuclear War Now! Productions sa démo Gloat de 1996 et son EP Borne de 1997 sur une compilation vinyle, Gloat / Borne. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Les détails :

1. Conquer Perennial Fire
2. Totalitarian Wormholes
3. Conspirator's Wind
4. Interrestrial Black Twilights
5. Infernal
6. Ride the Everglade of Regniroro
7. Darkest Nether from the Solstice Pits
8. Abstract Flames Burn White
9. A Mist Falls
10. Ride the Everglade of Reogniroro
11. Final Winter Kiss
12. Outro

Side Antiquated (Tracks 1-6): Gloat demo 1996
Side Becoming (Tracks 7-12): Borne 7" EP 1997

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CREST OF DARKNESS (Black bordélique, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The God Of Flesh qui sortira le 6 décembre via My Kingdom Music. "Blood" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANNIHILATOR (Thrash metal, Canada) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Ballistic, Sadistic qui sortira le 24 janvier 2020 via Silver Lining Music. "Psycho Ward" se découvre ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
28 Novembre 2019

