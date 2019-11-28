»

(Lien direct) THE BASTARD WITHIN (Grindcore, Italie/Suisse/USA avec notamment Kevin Talley à la batterie) a dévoilé deux morceaux de son premier album Better Dead Than Friends qui sort le 24 décembre via Immortal Souls Productions. Il s'agit de "Better Dead Than Friends" et "Aware of Slavery". Tracklist :



1. Dead End

2. Loser Division (featuring Trevor from SADIST)

3. I Don't Give A Fuck (featuring Jason Netherton from MISERY INDEX, ASPHALT GRAVES)

4. Formless Mass (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

5. This Is A Fact

6. The solution (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

7. Varosha (featuring Stefania Minervino from TOO LATE, CAVE, SPOILED)

8. Worthless Existence (featuring Juri Bianchi from ADDICTION CREW, ANY FACE, HAYMA)

9. (Anti) Social Network

10. Cui Prodest?

11. Thinks

12. Better Dead Than Friends

13. Aware Of Slavery (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

14. Boredom

15. Shaman 3.0

16. Irrational Mania

17. Money For Rotting

18. Mankind

19. Pay

20. Affective Deficiency

21. If (featuring Mãra Lisenko from MĀRA)

22. Reset



