Les news du 30 Novembre 2019

News
Les news du 30 Novembre 2019 Human Agony - Nattverd - Horrid - Bull Elephant - Beast of Damnation - Misery Loves Co. - Oath Of Cruelty
»
(Lien direct)
HUMAN AGONY (Bestial Black/Death, Canada) offre l'intégralité de son premier album Putrescence of Calvary en écoute ici. Il est sorti hier chez Invictus Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Styggdom le 31 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Slakt Dem, Der De Loeper Hoedeloese Rundt Baalet
2. Dragsvoll
3. Skoddeskott
4. Heksebrann
5. Gatelangs I Land Og Rike
6. Gamle Erik
7. Hedninger Av En Svart Verden
8. Guds Djevelske Naervaer

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORRID (Death Metal, Italie) a posté sur cette page le titre "Immortal Passion" issu de la compilation de réenregistrements As We Forget Our Past prévue le 31 décembre sur Dunkelheit Produktionen. Tracklist :

1. Reborn in Sin
2. Misunderstood God
3. Redemption and Lies
4. Demonic Sadocarnage
5. Immortal Passion
6. From Here to Eternity
7. Blasphemic Creatures
8. Vortex of Primordial Chaos
9. Land of No Return
10. As We Forget Our Past		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, UK) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée éponyme chez Eat Lead and Die Music. Écoute intégrale ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEAST OF DAMNATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Dawn Of The Beast via Black Sunset/MDD le 6 décembre prochain. Un extrait, "Schlachtgesang", est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Schlachtgesang
03. Fuck for Satan
04. Brotherslayer
05. Blutzoll
06. Battle Rage
07. Crush Gothic Faggot Scum
08. Black Light Storm
09. Satan Rises
10. Nuklearer Holokaust
11. Crucifucked
12. And Trollish Hordes Swarmed the Lands
Bonus Tracks:
13. Feuer Flammen Rauch Asche (new mix)
14. Hotel California (Eagles Cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MISERY LOVES CO. (Doom/Thrash/Indus, Suède) est de retour avec l'album Zero. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur ce lien.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OATH OF CRUELTY (Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "At The Tyrant's Behest" extrait de son premier full-length Summary Execution at Dawn à venir le 9 décembre sur Dark Descent Records.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
30 Novembre 2019

