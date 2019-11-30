»

(Lien direct) HORRID (Death Metal, Italie) a posté sur cette page le titre "Immortal Passion" issu de la compilation de réenregistrements As We Forget Our Past prévue le 31 décembre sur Dunkelheit Produktionen. Tracklist :



1. Reborn in Sin

2. Misunderstood God

3. Redemption and Lies

4. Demonic Sadocarnage

5. Immortal Passion

6. From Here to Eternity

7. Blasphemic Creatures

8. Vortex of Primordial Chaos

9. Land of No Return

10. As We Forget Our Past