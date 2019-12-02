chargement...

Les news du 2 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 2 Décembre 2019 Malokarpatan - Five Finger Death Punch - Lions Metal Fest - Primordial - God Dethroned - Mithridatic - Mercyless - Fleshgod Apocalypse - Angelus Apatrida - xaon - Entrails - Stortregn - Slave One - Hellish - Thanatos
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de MALOKARPATAN (Dark Heavy Metal; Slovaquie) sortira le 21 mars via Invictus Productions. Il aura pur titre Krupinské Ohne. L'artwork de ce dernier est signé Matúš S. Ďurčík, aka Svjatogor.

Adam a écrit : "I wanted to work with Svjatogor already when having the album concept set, as his personal style works wonderfully with the historical topic of the record and gives it a feeling of an old book rediscovered after gathering dust somewhere within lost archives. He perfectly understood the tension between the dreamy idyll of a pastoral world and the sinister, nightside elements of folklore that always lies at the heart of our work." 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Power Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album F8 qui sortira le 28 février via Better Noise Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. F8
2. Inside Out
3. Full Circle
4. Living The Dream
5. A Little Bit Off
6. Bottom Of The Top
7. To Be Alone
8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)
9. Darkness Settles In
10. This Is War
11. Leave It All Behind
12. Scar Tissue
13. Brighter Side Of Grey
14. Making Monsters (bonus)
15. Death Punch Therapy (bonus)
16. Inside Out (radio edit) (bonus)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
La quatrième édition du LIONS METAL FEST aura lieu le vendredi 5 et samedi 6 juin 2020, toujours à Montagny (69). Après PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk) et GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique), FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal), MITHRIDATIC (Death/Black) et MERCYLESS (Death Metal), ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash Metal), XAON (Death Metal), et ENTRAILS (Death Metal) c'est au tour de STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique) d'être confirmé. D'autres groupes qui seront bientôt annoncés ... Tous les renseignements sont ici :

https://fr-fr.facebook.com/Lionsmetalfestival/
https://www.lionsmetalfestival.com/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLAVE ONE (Death Technique) a dévoilé un teaser de son nouvel album Omega Disciples qui sortira le 24 janvier via Dolorem Records. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP Poison sorti ce vendredi via Unspeakable Axe. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOS (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Violent Death Rituals durant le mois de mars 2020 via Listenable Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt dévoilés...		 Les news du
