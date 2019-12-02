»

(Lien direct) MALOKARPATAN (Dark Heavy Metal; Slovaquie) sortira le 21 mars via Invictus Productions. Il aura pur titre Krupinské Ohne. L'artwork de ce dernier est signé Matúš S. Ďurčík, aka Svjatogor.



Adam a écrit : "I wanted to work with Svjatogor already when having the album concept set, as his personal style works wonderfully with the historical topic of the record and gives it a feeling of an old book rediscovered after gathering dust somewhere within lost archives. He perfectly understood the tension between the dreamy idyll of a pastoral world and the sinister, nightside elements of folklore that always lies at the heart of our work."