Le nouvel album de MALOKARPATAN (Dark Heavy Metal; Slovaquie) sortira le 21 mars via Invictus Productions. Il aura pur titre Krupinské Ohne. L'artwork de ce dernier est signé Matúš S. Ďurčík, aka Svjatogor.
Adam a écrit : "I wanted to work with Svjatogor already when having the album concept set, as his personal style works wonderfully with the historical topic of the record and gives it a feeling of an old book rediscovered after gathering dust somewhere within lost archives. He perfectly understood the tension between the dreamy idyll of a pastoral world and the sinister, nightside elements of folklore that always lies at the heart of our work."
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Power Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album F8 qui sortira le 28 février via Better Noise Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. F8
2. Inside Out
3. Full Circle
4. Living The Dream
5. A Little Bit Off
6. Bottom Of The Top
7. To Be Alone
8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)
9. Darkness Settles In
10. This Is War
11. Leave It All Behind
12. Scar Tissue
13. Brighter Side Of Grey
14. Making Monsters (bonus)
15. Death Punch Therapy (bonus)
16. Inside Out (radio edit) (bonus)
La quatrième édition du LIONS METAL FEST aura lieu le vendredi 5 et samedi 6 juin 2020, toujours à Montagny (69). Après PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk) et GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique), FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal), MITHRIDATIC (Death/Black) et MERCYLESS (Death Metal), ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash Metal), XAON (Death Metal), et ENTRAILS (Death Metal) c'est au tour de STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique) d'être confirmé. D'autres groupes qui seront bientôt annoncés ... Tous les renseignements sont ici :
