EARLY GRAVES (Blackened Crust/Metal, Etats-Unis) tirera sa révérence à la fin de l'année prochaine après une série de concerts que le groupe annoncera dans les semaines à venir.
EARLY GRAVES a écrit : One last blast.
2020 will be the 13th and final year of existence for Early Graves. We will be doing a select amount of shows over the course of 2020 where we will be playing GONER in its entirety. Dates to be announced soon.
Thank you for the support over the years and see you soon. EG 2007-2020. Hail Makh Daniels.
PILLARS (Doom Metal, France) vient d'annoncer l'arrêt définitif de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :
"To make it official… PILLARS is dead and buried.
We'd like to thank all the bands we played with, people who booked us and all our friends for the support. Also big thanks to Thomas Haywood, Pierre Schaffner and those who helped us during those 5 years of HEAVY FUCKING DOOM !
Make sure to check out other projects from former members : WITCHTHROAT SERPENT, SVART CROWN, HYRGAL, and more to come !"
