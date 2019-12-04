EARLY GRAVES a écrit : One last blast.



2020 will be the 13th and final year of existence for Early Graves. We will be doing a select amount of shows over the course of 2020 where we will be playing GONER in its entirety. Dates to be announced soon.



Thank you for the support over the years and see you soon. EG 2007-2020. Hail Makh Daniels.