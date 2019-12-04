»

(Lien direct) ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) vient d'entrer en studio afin de débuter l'enrgistrement de son nouvel album. Sortie prévue pour le moment pour le mois de mai 2020, toujours via Nuclear Blast Records.



Ivar Bjørnson a écrit : "The days are growing darker in the Northern hemisphere - and Bergen is covered in a blanket of frost. This sets the scene as we have entered the studio to record the new Enslaved album. Since our last album, we have a "new" drummer - in quotation marks, since he has been with us behind the scenes for more than a decade. Together with me (Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson) he constitutes the production team on this new album - and as before we will record in Bergen in Duper Studio and next door at Iver's Solslottet Studio. Before crossing the mountains eastwards to Örebro into Fascination Street where Jens Bogren will handle the mix.

The new material I feel is very powerful. The ENSLAVED signature is there, but there is a wild drive and a level of energy that makes me extremely excited. All five members have poured their dedication and souls into the preparations, and there are new sides to the band shown that will elevate this album."