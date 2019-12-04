|
Les news du 4 Décembre 2019
News
Les news du 4 Décembre 2019 Enslaved - Regarde Les Hommes Tomber - Early Graves - Pillars - Defiled
|ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) vient d'entrer en studio afin de débuter l'enrgistrement de son nouvel album. Sortie prévue pour le moment pour le mois de mai 2020, toujours via Nuclear Blast Records.
Ivar Bjørnson a écrit : "The days are growing darker in the Northern hemisphere - and Bergen is covered in a blanket of frost. This sets the scene as we have entered the studio to record the new Enslaved album. Since our last album, we have a "new" drummer - in quotation marks, since he has been with us behind the scenes for more than a decade. Together with me (Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson) he constitutes the production team on this new album - and as before we will record in Bergen in Duper Studio and next door at Iver's Solslottet Studio. Before crossing the mountains eastwards to Örebro into Fascination Street where Jens Bogren will handle the mix.
The new material I feel is very powerful. The ENSLAVED signature is there, but there is a wild drive and a level of energy that makes me extremely excited. All five members have poured their dedication and souls into the preparations, and there are new sides to the band shown that will elevate this album."
|»
|REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ascension le 28 février via Season Of Mist Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre " A New Order". Pour fêter l'occasion, le groupe sera également en tournée en France (avec deux dates aux Pays-Bas) :
16.01 Groningen (NL) - Eurosonic Noorderslag 2020
13.03 Liévin (FR) - Liévin Metal Fest
21.03 Nantes (FR) - Stereolux (Nantes Release Party)
09.04 Paris (FR) - Petit Bain (Paris Release Party) (Facebook)
18 & 19. 04 Tilburg (NL) - Roadburn Festival 2020 / special "Ascension" show (Roadburn Exclusive) + Collaborative show w/ Hangman's Chair
13.05 Lyon (FR) - L'Épicerie Moderne / salle musiques actuelles
14.05 Amiens (FR) - La Lune des Pirates
16.05 Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie Artefact
21.06 Clisson (FR) - Hellfest Open Air Festival
|»
|EARLY GRAVES (Blackened Crust/Metal, Etats-Unis) tirera sa révérence à la fin de l'année prochaine après une série de concerts que le groupe annoncera dans les semaines à venir.
EARLY GRAVES a écrit : One last blast.
2020 will be the 13th and final year of existence for Early Graves. We will be doing a select amount of shows over the course of 2020 where we will be playing GONER in its entirety. Dates to be announced soon.
Thank you for the support over the years and see you soon. EG 2007-2020. Hail Makh Daniels.
|»
|PILLARS (Doom Metal, France) vient d'annoncer l'arrêt définitif de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :
"To make it official… PILLARS is dead and buried.
We'd like to thank all the bands we played with, people who booked us and all our friends for the support. Also big thanks to Thomas Haywood, Pierre Schaffner and those who helped us during those 5 years of HEAVY FUCKING DOOM !
Make sure to check out other projects from former members : WITCHTHROAT SERPENT, SVART CROWN, HYRGAL, and more to come !"
|»
|DEFILED (Brutal Death, Japon) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Regress qui sortira le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Centuries" se découvre ci-dessous :
7 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
MoM a écrit : J'avais franchement peur pour la suite de Regarde les Hommes Tomber.
Cet extrait annonce du très bon.
Je suis curieux.
Pareil ici, c'est incroyable.
| citer
C'est quoi cet artwork immonde pour RLHT ? Ils nous ont habitué à du superbe, là c'est super moche et grossier ...
Edit : bon ben après visionnage et audition, c'est aussi nul musicalement que c'est moche visuellement. Dommage, j'aimais beaucoup ce groupe.
| citer
Cool pour ENSLAVED, surtout si par truc plus péchu ils entendent retour à plus de voix black (et plus de black tout court).
| citer
J'avais franchement peur pour la suite de Regarde les Hommes Tomber.
Cet extrait annonce du très bon.
Je suis curieux.
| citer
Pour Early Graves, c'était déjà acté dans les faits - et pas trop tôt.
| citer
Je me faisais la même réflexion.
| citer
Décidément ça n'arrête pas les arrêts d'activité en cette fin d'année
