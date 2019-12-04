chargement...

Par andreas_hansen		   
 Mur - Brutalism (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
 Suppression - Repugnant Rem... (C)
Par X-Death		   
 Diocletian - Amongst The Fl... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
 Opeth - In Cauda Venenum (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
 Black Cilice - Transfixion ... (C)
Par Blackzander		   
 Nightbearer - Tales Of Sorc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
 Sentient Horror - Morbid Re... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Par Dantefever		   
 Bethlehem - Lebe Dich Leer (C)
Par yog		   

Enslaved - Regarde Les Hommes Tomber - Early Graves - Pillars - Defiled
ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) vient d'entrer en studio afin de débuter l'enrgistrement de son nouvel album. Sortie prévue pour le moment pour le mois de mai 2020, toujours via Nuclear Blast Records.

Ivar Bjørnson a écrit : "The days are growing darker in the Northern hemisphere - and Bergen is covered in a blanket of frost. This sets the scene as we have entered the studio to record the new Enslaved album. Since our last album, we have a "new" drummer - in quotation marks, since he has been with us behind the scenes for more than a decade. Together with me (Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson) he constitutes the production team on this new album - and as before we will record in Bergen in Duper Studio and next door at Iver's Solslottet Studio. Before crossing the mountains eastwards to Örebro into Fascination Street where Jens Bogren will handle the mix.
REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ascension le 28 février via Season Of Mist Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre " A New Order". Pour fêter l'occasion, le groupe sera également en tournée en France (avec deux dates aux Pays-Bas) :

16.01 Groningen (NL) - Eurosonic Noorderslag 2020
13.03 Liévin (FR) - Liévin Metal Fest
21.03 Nantes (FR) - Stereolux (Nantes Release Party)
09.04 Paris (FR) - Petit Bain (Paris Release Party) (Facebook)
18 & 19. 04 Tilburg (NL) - Roadburn Festival 2020 / special "Ascension" show (Roadburn Exclusive) + Collaborative show w/ Hangman's Chair
13.05 Lyon (FR) - L'Épicerie Moderne / salle musiques actuelles
14.05 Amiens (FR) - La Lune des Pirates
16.05 Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie Artefact
21.06 Clisson (FR) - Hellfest Open Air Festival

EARLY GRAVES (Blackened Crust/Metal, Etats-Unis) tirera sa révérence à la fin de l'année prochaine après une série de concerts que le groupe annoncera dans les semaines à venir.

EARLY GRAVES a écrit : One last blast.

2020 will be the 13th and final year of existence for Early Graves. We will be doing a select amount of shows over the course of 2020 where we will be playing GONER in its entirety. Dates to be announced soon.

PILLARS (Doom Metal, France) vient d'annoncer l'arrêt définitif de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :

"To make it official… PILLARS is dead and buried.

We'd like to thank all the bands we played with, people who booked us and all our friends for the support. Also big thanks to Thomas Haywood, Pierre Schaffner and those who helped us during those 5 years of HEAVY FUCKING DOOM !

DEFILED (Brutal Death, Japon) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Regress qui sortira le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Centuries" se découvre ci-dessous :

4 Décembre 2019

7 COMMENTAIRE(S)

andreas_hansen citer
andreas_hansen
04/12/2019 20:54
MoM a écrit : J'avais franchement peur pour la suite de Regarde les Hommes Tomber.
Cet extrait annonce du très bon.

Je suis curieux.

Pareil ici, c'est incroyable.
Dantefever citer
Dantefever
04/12/2019 18:51
C'est quoi cet artwork immonde pour RLHT ? Ils nous ont habitué à du superbe, là c'est super moche et grossier ...

Edit : bon ben après visionnage et audition, c'est aussi nul musicalement que c'est moche visuellement. Dommage, j'aimais beaucoup ce groupe.
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
04/12/2019 17:07
Cool pour ENSLAVED, surtout si par truc plus péchu ils entendent retour à plus de voix black (et plus de black tout court).
MoM citer
MoM
04/12/2019 16:40
J'avais franchement peur pour la suite de Regarde les Hommes Tomber.
Cet extrait annonce du très bon.

Je suis curieux.
gulo gulo citer
gulo gulo
04/12/2019 10:08
Pour Early Graves, c'était déjà acté dans les faits - et pas trop tôt.
BBB citer
BBB
04/12/2019 09:25
Je me faisais la même réflexion.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
04/12/2019 08:55
Décidément ça n'arrête pas les arrêts d'activité en cette fin d'année Déçu

