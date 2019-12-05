chargement...

Les news du 5 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 5 Décembre 2019 Anvil - Heart Attack - Invocation - Xantam - Kommodus - Grógaldr - Blot & Bod - Necrobode - Aethyrick - In Obscurity Revealed - Ironflame - Witchbones - In Sanity - Cult of Erinyes
»
(Lien direct)
ANVIL (Heavy Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Legal At Last qui sortira le 14 février via AFM records. "Nabbed In Nebraska" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEART ATTACK (Thrash Moderne / Groove Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album qui sortira dans le courant de l'année prochaine. "Take Your Pride Back" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INVOCATION (Black/Death, Chili) sortira son nouvel EP Attunement to Death le 21 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Oppression
2. Flying Ointments
3. Divine Transition
4. The First Mirror
5. The Officiants
6. Secret Tongues

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
XANTAM (Black/Death, USA) propose son premier EP Altered State en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 13 décembre chez Blood Harvest Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KOMMODUS (Black Metal, Australie) et GRÓGALDR (Black Metal, Australie) vont sortir un split le 28 décembre via Goatowarex, Howling Sanguine Triumph. Les deux parties sont en écoute ici et .

Les détails :

SIDE Grógaldr
A1. To Reap a Godhead
A2. Boiling Seed, Howling Spirit
A3. Entranced in Bloodshed

SIDE Kommodus
B1. Lupercalian Spirits Rise
B2. March of the Leper Legion
B3. Black Prayer to Aeolus		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOT & BOD (Black/Punk, Danemark) offre son nouvel album Ormekongens Argelist en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROBODE (Black/Death, Portugal) sortira son premier full-length Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode le 21 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Tumba Universal
2. Santo Santuário do Ódio
3. Satanás Governa
4. Algol
5. Culto da Intolerância
6. Penetração Diabólica
7. Possuido
8. Sangue da Virgem
9. Capela Heretica
10. Liturgica Profanação

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Gnosis le 24 janvier chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Will Embodied
2. Oneiric Portals
3. Stellar Flesh
4. Your Mysteries
5. Blood Acre
6. Anointed Bones
7. Golden Suffering

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) offre son premier longue-durée Glorious Impurity (2018) en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Il sera réédité par Blood Harvest Records le 13 décembre.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IRONFLAME (Heavy/Power, USA) sortira son nouvel album Blood Red Victory le 7 février chez Divebomb Records. Tracklist :

1. Gates of Evermore
2. Honor Bound
3. Seekers of the Blade
4. Blood Red Cross
5. On Ashen Wings
6. Graves of Thunder
7. Grace and Valor
8. Night Queen
9. The Serpent and the Throne*
10. Horns Held High*

*Bonus track (CD only)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHBONES (Black/Death, USA) propose son nouveau disque The Seas of Draugen en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN SANITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Welcome To The Show" extrait de son nouvel opus du même nom sorti en octobre.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF ERINYES (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouvel album Æstivation le 21 décembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Death as Reward
2. Corruption
3. Broken Conclave
4. Healer - Fever
5. Nothing is Owed to the Void
6. Nihil Sacrum Est

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
5 Décembre 2019

