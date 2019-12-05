»

(Lien direct) IRONFLAME (Heavy/Power, USA) sortira son nouvel album Blood Red Victory le 7 février chez Divebomb Records. Tracklist :



1. Gates of Evermore

2. Honor Bound

3. Seekers of the Blade

4. Blood Red Cross

5. On Ashen Wings

6. Graves of Thunder

7. Grace and Valor

8. Night Queen

9. The Serpent and the Throne*

10. Horns Held High*



*Bonus track (CD only)



