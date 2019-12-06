»

(Lien direct) DARK FORTRESS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Spectres From The Old World qui sortira le 28 février via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...



1. Nascence (Intro)

2. Coalescence

3. The Spider In The Web

4. Spectres From The Old World

5. Pali Aike

6. Pazuzu

7. Isa

8. Pulling At Threads

9. In Deepest Time

10. Penrose Procession (Interlude)

11. Swan Song

12. Nox Irae