Les news du 6 Décembre 2019
Par Troll Traya		   
Verse
Par korbendallas		   
Nightbearer
Par Keyser		   
Diocletian
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Les news du 4 Décembre 2019
Par andreas_hansen		   
Mur
Par gulo gulo		   
Suppression
Par X-Death		   
Opeth
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Black Cilice
Par Blackzander		   
Sentient Horror
Par coreandcoupdate		   

News
Les news du 6 Décembre 2019 Norrhem - Lions Metal Fest - Primordial - God Dethroned - Mithridatic - Mercyless - Fleshgod Apocalypse - Angelus Apatrida - xaon - Entrails - Stortregn - Maïeutiste - Green Carnation - The Old Dead Tree - Dark Fortress - The Spirit
»
(Lien direct)
NORRHEM (Black Metal Fougueux, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Koitos qui sortira au début de l'année prochaine via Spread Evil Productions. "Uhrattu" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
La quatrième édition du LIONS METAL FEST aura lieu le vendredi 5 et samedi 6 juin 2020, toujours à Montagny (69). Après PRIMORDIAL (Doom/Folk) et GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique), FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal), MITHRIDATIC (Death/Black) et MERCYLESS (Death Metal), ANGELUS APATRIDA (Thrash Metal), XAON (Death Metal), ENTRAILS (Death Metal), et STORTREGN (Black/Death Mélodique) c'est au tour de MAÏEUTISTE ((Post) Black Multifacettes) d'être confirmé. D'autres groupes seront bientôt annoncés ... Tous les renseignements sont ici :

https://fr-fr.facebook.com/Lionsmetalfestival/
»
(Lien direct)
GREEN CARNATION (Rock/Folk atmosphérique, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album dans le courant de l'année prochaine via Season Of Mist. Pour l'occasion son précédent opus Acoustic Verses sera réédité par le label.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal, France) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son EP The End qui est sorti aujourd'hui via Season Of Mist. Pour rappel celui-ci est composé de morceaux inédits écrits en 1999.

»
(Lien direct)
DARK FORTRESS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Spectres From The Old World qui sortira le 28 février via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Nascence (Intro)
2. Coalescence
3. The Spider In The Web
4. Spectres From The Old World
5. Pali Aike
6. Pazuzu
7. Isa
8. Pulling At Threads
9. In Deepest Time
10. Penrose Procession (Interlude)
11. Swan Song
»
(Lien direct)
THE SPIRIT (Black/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Cosmic Terror prévu pour le 7 février via AOP Records. "Pillars Of Doom" se découvre ici :

Thrasho Jean-Clint
6 Décembre 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Troll Traya citer
Troll Traya
06/12/2019 14:05
What ? Green Carnation s'est reformé ? J'y croyais plus... Très bonne nouvelle !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
