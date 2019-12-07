chargement...

Les news du 7 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2019 Nightfear - Unbounded Terror - Bewitcher - NEDXXX - RAM
NIGHTFEAR (Power/Heavy) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie de son nouveau disque Apocalypse le 5 février. Tracklist :

01. We are Back
02. Shine
03. Living your Life
04. A Better World
05. The Stranger
06. Psichokiller
07. Through the Stars
08. Nuclear Winter
09. The Evil in You
10. Angels of Apocalypse

UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Insidious" extrait de son album comeback Faith in Chaos à paraître le 2 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Faith in Chaos - Intro
02. Hiding From the Light
03. Silent Soul
04. Insidious
05. Destroyed From Within
06. They Will Come From the Pain
07. Hated in Hell
08. The Destroyers of Hope
09. Engulfed By the Gods
10. Through the Flesh We Will Reach Hell

BEWITCHER (Black/Speed, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus sorti en mai dernier chez Shadow Kingdom Records.

NEDXXX (Black Metal) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 13 décembre via Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. NED XXX 1
2. NED XXX 2
3. NED XXX 3
4. NED XXX 4
5. NED XXX 5
6. NED XXX 6
7. NED XXX 7
RAM (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Trap" issu de son dernier album The Throne Within sorti en septembre sur Metal Blade.

