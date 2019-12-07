UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Insidious" extrait de son album comeback Faith in Chaos à paraître le 2 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Faith in Chaos - Intro
02. Hiding From the Light
03. Silent Soul
04. Insidious
05. Destroyed From Within
06. They Will Come From the Pain
07. Hated in Hell
08. The Destroyers of Hope
09. Engulfed By the Gods
10. Through the Flesh We Will Reach Hell
