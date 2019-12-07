»

(Lien direct) UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Insidious" extrait de son album comeback Faith in Chaos à paraître le 2 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Faith in Chaos - Intro

02. Hiding From the Light

03. Silent Soul

04. Insidious

05. Destroyed From Within

06. They Will Come From the Pain

07. Hated in Hell

08. The Destroyers of Hope

09. Engulfed By the Gods

10. Through the Flesh We Will Reach Hell



