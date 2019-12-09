Les news du 9 Décembre 2019 News Les news du 9 Décembre 2019 Evocation - Hazzerd - Dawohl » (Lien direct) EVOCATION (Death mélodique) a annoncé il y'a quelques jours l'arrêt définitif de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :



As the year ends, Evocation comes to an end…



28 years after the spawn of the shadows was given birth, it is time to put Evocation to rest once again. All good things must come to an end and it is with sorrow we must inform that Evocation has reached its final destination. Evocation will from now on go on indefinite hiatus. The reason for the decision is that the energy and motivation necessary to keep pushing forward simply is not there. Evocation has a lot of pride in the back catalogue and to make a new album that would not outperform the previous efforts is just not in our minds. With this said we would like to thank all our families, friends and people who have supported us in any way through the years from the very bottom of our hearts. Without you, we wouldn’t have been here in the first place! A very special thanx goes out to all our current business partners; Metal Blade Records, Reservoir Media, Artworx Merchandising and Swedish Metal. In addition, thanx to all our previous business collaborates; Century Media Records, Continental Concerts & Management, Cyclone Empire Records and Wolffackel Publishing. Last but not least also huge thanx to all the clubs and festivals we played at and bands that we toured with; Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, Cannibal Corpse, Dying Fetus, Obscura and The Black Dahlia Murder.



“That is not dead which can eternal lie, And with strange aeons even death may die”

H.P. Lovecraft



/Evocation – Death Metal tuned in B-flat 1991-2019

» (Lien direct) HAZZERD (Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Delirium le 24 janvier via M-Theory Audio Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Victim Of A Desperate Mind" :



01. Sacrifice Them (In The Name Of God)

02. A Tormented Reality

03. Sanctuary For The Mad

04. Victim Of A Desperate Mind

05. Call Of The Void

06. Dead In The Shed

07. Illuminated Truth

08. Waking Nightmare

09. The Decline

10. The End (Outro)



<a href="http://hazzerdthrash.bandcamp.com/album/delirium">Delirium by Hazzerd</a>

» (Lien direct) DAWOHL (Brutal Death Metal) vient d'annoncer entrer en studio au début de l'année prochaine pour y enregistrer son premier album, avec une formation totalement remaniée. Plus d'infos prochainement...

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 8 Décembre 2019

Kraanium - Irae

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE GROUPES DU JOUR Dawohl

Brutal Death Metal - 2009 - France Evocation

Death mélodique - 1991 † 2019 - Suède