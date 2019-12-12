SERPENT NOIR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Death Clan OD le 7 février sur W.T.C. Productions. Un extrait est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Black Knighthood Of OD
2. Cutting The Umbilical Cord Of Hel
3. Hexcraft
4. Asmodeus: The Sword Of Golachab
5. Astaroth: The Jaws Of Gha'Agsheblah
6. Necrobiological Chant Of Talas
7. GOEH RA REAH: Garm Unchained
TOMBS (Post Metal/Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Monarchy Of Shadows qui sortira le 28 février via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Monarchy Of Shadows
2. Once Falls The Guillotine
3. Necro Alchemy
4. Man Behind The Sun
5. The Dark Rift
6. Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Troll Traya
Par Sakrifiss
Par X-Death
Par colin.lmbrt
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dantefever
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par Troll Traya
Par korbendallas
Par Keyser
Par DARKFACHOR
Par andreas_hansen