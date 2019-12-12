chargement...

Les news du 12 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 12 Décembre 2019 On Thorns I Lay - Serpent Noir - Night Crowned - Tombs
»
(Lien direct)
ON THORNS I LAY (Doom/Death mélodique, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Threnos qui sortira le 21 février via Lifeforce Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt diffusé...

1. The Song Of Sirens
2. Ouranio Deos
3. Cosmic Silence
4. Erynies
5. Misos
6. Threnos
7. Odysseia		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENT NOIR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Death Clan OD le 7 février sur W.T.C. Productions. Un extrait est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Black Knighthood Of OD
2. Cutting The Umbilical Cord Of Hel
3. Hexcraft
4. Asmodeus: The Sword Of Golachab
5. Astaroth: The Jaws Of Gha'Agsheblah
6. Necrobiological Chant Of Talas
7. GOEH RA REAH: Garm Unchained		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT CROWNED (Black/Death Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Impius Viam qui sortira le 28 février via Noble Demon Records. "Unholy Path" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOMBS (Post Metal/Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Monarchy Of Shadows qui sortira le 28 février via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Monarchy Of Shadows
2. Once Falls The Guillotine
3. Necro Alchemy
4. Man Behind The Sun
5. The Dark Rift
6. Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)

Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
12 Décembre 2019

