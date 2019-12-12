»

(Lien direct) TOMBS (Post Metal/Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Monarchy Of Shadows qui sortira le 28 février via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Monarchy Of Shadows

2. Once Falls The Guillotine

3. Necro Alchemy

4. Man Behind The Sun

5. The Dark Rift

6. Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)



