chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mutilated
 Mutilated - In Memoriam (Co... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lunar Mantra
 Lunar Mantra - Genesis (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Filosofem (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 10 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 10 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Troll Traya		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - Black Milleni... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Silure
 Silure - Route De Troche (D... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Shining
 Shining - VII: Född Förlora... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Evocation
 Evocation - Dead Calm Chaos (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Caladan Brood
 Caladan Brood - Echoes of B... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Traveler
 Traveler - Traveler (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Avslut
 Avslut - Tyranni (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2019... (N)
Par Troll Traya		   
Verse
 Verse - Aggression (C)
Par korbendallas		   
Nightbearer
 Nightbearer - Tales Of Sorc... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Diocletian
 Diocletian - Amongst The Fl... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Les news du 4 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2019... (N)
Par andreas_hansen		   

Les news du 13 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 13 Décembre 2019 Svart Crown - Kawir - Ihsahn - Neaera
»
(Lien direct)
SVART CROWN (Death-thrash aux relents black, France) vient de révéler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Wolves Among The Ashes prévu pour le 7 février via Century Media. "Exoria" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KAWIR (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Adrasteia qui sortira le 10 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. "Tydeus" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IHSAHN (Metal extrême progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP Telemark qui sortira le 14 février via Candlelight Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Stridig
2. Nord
3. Telemark
4. Rock And Roll Is Dead (Lenny Kravitz cover)
5. Wrathchild (Iron Maiden cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NEAERA (Death Mélodique / Metalcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 28 février via Metal Blade. "Torchbearer" se découvre ci-dessous :

1. (Un)drowned
2. Catalyst
3. False Shepherds
4. Resurrection Of Wrath
5. Carriers
6. Rid The Earth Of the Human Virus
7. Sunset Of Mankind
8. Lifeless
9. Eruption In Reverse
10. Torchbearer
11. Deathless

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
13 Décembre 2019

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Kosmokrator
 Kosmokrator
Through Ruin... Behold
2019 - Ván Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ihsahn
 Ihsahn
Metal extrême progressif - 2005 - Norvège		   
Kawir
 Kawir
Black Metal - 1993 - Grèce		   
Neaera
 Neaera
Death Mélodique / Metalcore - 2004 - Allemagne		   
Svart Crown
 Svart Crown
Death-thrash aux relents black - 2004 - France		   
Kosmokrator
Through Ruin... Behold
Lire la chronique
Bölzer
Lese Majesty (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tan Kozh
Lignages oubliés
Lire la chronique
Ars Moriendi
La solitude du pieux scélér...
Lire la chronique
Mutilated
In Memoriam (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Silure
Route De Troche (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Dreamlord
Disciples of War
Lire la chronique
Grief
Torso
Lire la chronique
Havohej
Table of Uncreation
Lire la chronique
Avslut
Tyranni
Lire la chronique
Traveler
Traveler
Lire la chronique
A.A. Williams + Brutus + Cult of Luna
Lire le live report
Verse
Aggression
Lire la chronique
Suppression
Repugnant Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mur
Brutalism
Lire la chronique
Nightbearer
Tales Of Sorcery And Death
Lire la chronique
Diocletian
Amongst The Flames Of A Bvr...
Lire la chronique
Profanatica
Rotting Incarnation of God
Lire la chronique
Sentient Horror
Morbid Realms
Lire la chronique
Botanist à l'occasion de la sortie de Ecosystem
Lire l'interview
NONE #2 - RAVENSIRE - A Stone Engraved in Red
Lire le podcast
In The Woods...
Cease The Day
Lire la chronique
Pa Vesh En
Pyrefication
Lire la chronique
Stormwarrior
Norsemen
Lire la chronique
Desekryptor
Chasm Of Rot (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Gone In April
Shards of Light
Lire la chronique
Opeth
In Cauda Venenum
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Transfixion of Spirits
Lire la chronique
Fields of the Nephilim
The Nephilim
Lire la chronique
Sepolcro
Amorphous Mass (EP)
Lire la chronique