SVART CROWN (Death-thrash aux relents black, France) vient de révéler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Wolves Among The Ashes prévu pour le 7 février via Century Media. "Exoria" se découvre ici :
NEAERA (Death Mélodique / Metalcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 28 février via Metal Blade. "Torchbearer" se découvre ci-dessous :
1. (Un)drowned
2. Catalyst
3. False Shepherds
4. Resurrection Of Wrath
5. Carriers
6. Rid The Earth Of the Human Virus
7. Sunset Of Mankind
8. Lifeless
9. Eruption In Reverse
10. Torchbearer
11. Deathless
