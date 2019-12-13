»

(Lien direct) NEAERA (Death Mélodique / Metalcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 28 février via Metal Blade. "Torchbearer" se découvre ci-dessous :



1. (Un)drowned

2. Catalyst

3. False Shepherds

4. Resurrection Of Wrath

5. Carriers

6. Rid The Earth Of the Human Virus

7. Sunset Of Mankind

8. Lifeless

9. Eruption In Reverse

10. Torchbearer

11. Deathless



