Xysma
 Xysma - Xysma (Compil.) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 14 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 14 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Asphodèle
 Asphodèle - Jours Pâles (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Traveler
 Traveler - Traveler (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Mutilated
 Mutilated - In Memoriam (Co... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lunar Mantra
 Lunar Mantra - Genesis (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Filosofem (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 10 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 10 Décembre 201... (N)
Par Troll Traya		   
Mütiilation
 Mütiilation - Black Milleni... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Silure
 Silure - Route De Troche (D... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Shining
 Shining - VII: Född Förlora... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Evocation
 Evocation - Dead Calm Chaos (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Caladan Brood
 Caladan Brood - Echoes of B... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Avslut
 Avslut - Tyranni (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2019
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2019... (N)
Par Troll Traya		   
Verse
 Verse - Aggression (C)
Par korbendallas		   
Nightbearer
 Nightbearer - Tales Of Sorc... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 14 Décembre 2019

News
Les news du 14 Décembre 2019 Suicide Silence - Blasphemer - Annihilator - Dissorted - Wormhole - Empire of the Moon - Throne Of Iron - Comando Praetorio - The River - Ensnared - Iron Curtain - Horror Pain Gore Death Productions - Coffin Curse - Midnight - Demons & Wizards
»
(Lien direct)
SUICIDE SILENCE (Deathcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Become The Hunter qui sortira le 14 février via Nuclear Blast."Feel Alive" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHEMER (Brutal Death, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Sixth Hour qui sortira le 24 janvier via Candlelight Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1 - Let Him Be Crucified
2 - Hail King Of The Jews!
3 - The Stumbling Block
4 - Stabat Mater
5 - Blessed Are The Wombs That Never Bore
6 - Lord Of Lies
7 - Via Dolorosa
8 - The Robe Of Mockery
9 - I.N.R.I.
10 - The Sixth Hour
11 - The Deposition
12 - De Profundis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANNIHILATOR (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Armed To The Teeth" issu de son prochain disque Ballistic, Sadistic à paraître le 24 janvier chez Silver Lining Music. Tracklist :

01. Armed to the Teeth (04:26)
02. The Attitude (04:02)
03. Psycho Ward (04:39)
04. I Am Warfare (04:46)
05. Out with the Garbage (04:27)
06. Dressed up for Evil (04:41)
07. Riot (03:46)
08. One Wrong Move (04:36)
09. Lip Service (05:49)
10. The End of the Lie (04:16)

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISSORTED (Melodic Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Bloodshed Divine" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Final Divide sorti en octobre dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WORMHOLE (Brutal Technical Slam Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp un nouvel extrait de son nouvel opus The Weakest Among Us. Il s'agit de "Quad MB" et ça sort le 14 janvier via Lacerated Enemy Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EMPIRE OF THE MOON (Black Metal, Grèce) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Devi Maha Devi" extrait de son nouvel album ΕΚΛΕΙΨΙΣ à venir le 10 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Arrival
2. Imperium Tridentis
3. Per Aspera Ad Lunae – i. The Resonance Within
4. Per Aspera Ad Lunae – ii. Two Queens Appear
5. Per Aspera Ad Lunae – iii. Descending
6. Devi Maha Devi
7. Per Aspera Ad Lunae – iv. Son Of Fire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THRONE OF IRON (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Adventure One le 21 février sur No Remorse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Lichspire" :

01. A Call To Adventure
02. Past The Doors Of Death
03. Dark Shrine Of Rituals
04. The Power Of Will
05. Lichspire
06. The Fourth Battle Of The Ash Plains
07. The Allure Of Silver
08. Wish

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COMANDO PRAETORIO (Black Metal, Italie) propose son premier full-length Ignee Sacertà Ctonie en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il est sorti hier via Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE RIVER (Doom Metal, UK) a mis en ligne ici son nouvel opus Vessels Into White Tides sorti le 11 décembre dernier.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENSNARED (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Inimicus Generis Humani le 14 février sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records. Un extrait ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Spiritual Necrosis
2. Interlude I
3. The Throne of Transformation
4. Interlude II
5. Disciples of the Whip
6. Interlude III
7. Katharsis Through Terror
8. Black Hole Acolytes

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) offre son nouveau disque Danger Zone en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. C'est sorti hier chez Dying Victims Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le label HORROR PAIN GORE DEATH PRODUCTIONS propose la compilation 2019 Full Year In Review: 42 Track FREE Bandcamp Sampler en téléchargement gratuit. Tracklist :

1. VESICATION - Spread Beagle
2. UNENDLICH - Oblivion Of Time
3. NIGHT HAG - Buried In Gore
4. IN THE FIRE - The Devil In The Mirror
5. BERKOWITZ - (Body Integrity Identity Disorder)
6. DRAGHKAR - Wings Over Malkier
7. OSHIEGO - Seven Kings
8. ROTTENNESS - End Decision
9. WALKING CORPSE - Trephine
10. COFFINS - Impuritious Minds
11. SECOND TO NONE - ibreedblack
12. LORD GORE - Morgue Whore
13. ELBOW DEEP - Drink My Bathwater Or Die
14. VESICATION - Crouching Pink Hidden Stink
15. VAULT DWELLER - Bad Gateway
16. HELL BENT - Welcome To The Dirt
17. HIVE - Detroit Sex Offender
18. DESCENDENCY- Opaque
19. NO/MÁS - Burden
20. RIBSPREADER - Crawl And Slither
21. SEKKUSU - Chaoswielder
22. VHS - Rooting For The Villain
23. VESICATION - Nostre-Anus
24. SKUZ - Egobliteration
25. CROPSY MANIAC - Brainscan
26. SONS OF FAMINE - Lord Of The War Cry
27. INVIDIOSUS - Macrodose
28. LPP - Human Prohibited
29. CRAWLER - The Burning Trees
30. NO/MÁS - Claustrophobia
31. CROPSY MANIAC - The Devil's Rain
32. M.S.D - Crush The Esophagus
33. SMASH POTATER - GMO
34. VIOLENT OPPOSITION - Myth Of Contentment
35. DOLORE - Registri Dell'Incubo (Nightmare Registers)
36. BLOOD OF THE WOLF - Shadow Of Shadows
37. FORMLESS MASTER - Fatal Impasse
38. Y-INCISION - A+B Is To A As A Is To B
39. TREASONIST - Perpetual Greed
40. CHAINED TO THE DEAD - Beheaded By Berryman
41. VIOLENT OPPOSITION - Arrest, Convict, Profit
42. VIOLENT PARTY - Parasitic Culture		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Chopped Clean Off" qui figurera sur son premier full-length Ceased to Be à venir le 27 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Gathered unto Death
2. Where Sickness Thrives
3. Chopped Clean Off
4. Descend into Abhorrence
5. Feeding on Perpetual Disgrace
6. Extinct
7. Grave Offender
8. Deep in Streams of Purifying Dirt

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Rising Scum" et issu de son prochain opus Rebirth by Blasphemy à paraître le 24 janvier sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Fucking Speed and Darkness
2. Rebirth by Blasphemy
3. Escape the Grave
4. Devil's Excrement
5. Rising Scum
6. Warning from the Reaper
7. Cursed Possessions
8. Raw Attack
9. The Sounds of Hell
10. You Can Drag Me Through Fire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONS & WIZARDS (Power Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Diabolic" extrait de son nouvel album III qui sort le 21 février sur Century Media. Tracklist :

01. Diabolic (08:01)
02. Invincible (04:34)
03. Wolves in Winter (04:18)
04. Final Warning (03:46)
05. Timeless Spirit (09:16)
06. Dark Side of Her Majesty (04:38)
07. Midas Disease (04:36)
08. New Dawn (04:22)
09. Universal Truth (05:05)
10. Split (06:02)
11. Children of Cain (10:07)

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
14 Décembre 2019

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
14/12/2019 09:21
AxGxB a écrit : Midnight, l'ennui...

Exactement ce que je me suis dit ...
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
14/12/2019 09:03
Midnight, l'ennui...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
