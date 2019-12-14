»

(Lien direct) HORROR PAIN GORE DEATH PRODUCTIONS propose la compilation 2019 Full Year In Review: 42 Track FREE Bandcamp Sampler en téléchargement gratuit. Tracklist :



1. VESICATION - Spread Beagle

2. UNENDLICH - Oblivion Of Time

3. NIGHT HAG - Buried In Gore

4. IN THE FIRE - The Devil In The Mirror

5. BERKOWITZ - (Body Integrity Identity Disorder)

6. DRAGHKAR - Wings Over Malkier

7. OSHIEGO - Seven Kings

8. ROTTENNESS - End Decision

9. WALKING CORPSE - Trephine

10. COFFINS - Impuritious Minds

11. SECOND TO NONE - ibreedblack

12. LORD GORE - Morgue Whore

13. ELBOW DEEP - Drink My Bathwater Or Die

14. VESICATION - Crouching Pink Hidden Stink

15. VAULT DWELLER - Bad Gateway

16. HELL BENT - Welcome To The Dirt

17. HIVE - Detroit Sex Offender

18. DESCENDENCY- Opaque

19. NO/MÁS - Burden

20. RIBSPREADER - Crawl And Slither

21. SEKKUSU - Chaoswielder

22. VHS - Rooting For The Villain

23. VESICATION - Nostre-Anus

24. SKUZ - Egobliteration

25. CROPSY MANIAC - Brainscan

26. SONS OF FAMINE - Lord Of The War Cry

27. INVIDIOSUS - Macrodose

28. LPP - Human Prohibited

29. CRAWLER - The Burning Trees

30. NO/MÁS - Claustrophobia

31. CROPSY MANIAC - The Devil's Rain

32. M.S.D - Crush The Esophagus

33. SMASH POTATER - GMO

34. VIOLENT OPPOSITION - Myth Of Contentment

35. DOLORE - Registri Dell'Incubo (Nightmare Registers)

36. BLOOD OF THE WOLF - Shadow Of Shadows

37. FORMLESS MASTER - Fatal Impasse

38. Y-INCISION - A+B Is To A As A Is To B

39. TREASONIST - Perpetual Greed

40. CHAINED TO THE DEAD - Beheaded By Berryman

41. VIOLENT OPPOSITION - Arrest, Convict, Profit

42. VIOLENT PARTY - Parasitic Culture